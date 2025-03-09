NASCAR Results Today: Joey Logano hit with BRUTAL Phoenix penalty as pole-sitter takes dominant win
NASCAR Results Today: Joey Logano hit with BRUTAL Phoenix penalty as pole-sitter takes dominant win
The results from stage one of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway are in, and it's William Byron who leads the Shriners Children's 500 after 60 laps of action.
Byron snatched pole position from Joey Logano in qualifying on Saturday and despite Logano having got past in the early laps, Byron inherited the lead once again when Logano was hit with a brutal penalty.
On the second restart, Logano crossed the yellow line on the inside of the track before crossing the start-finish line, with NASCAR hitting him with a drive-through penalty as a result.
Logano's fury was clear to hear over team radio, with the #22 car over 21 seconds behind Byron in the lead by the time his penalty was served.
Elsewhere, Tyler Reddick finished second in stage one, with Ryan Preece finishing in third after putting on the red-walled tire and flying through the field.
NASCAR Cup Series Phoenix stage 1 results
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1st
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2nd
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|3rd
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|4th
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|5th
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|6th
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|7th
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8th
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|9th
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10th
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
How many laps is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race?
The Phoenix Cup Series race this weekend will be 312 laps long.
Who won the 2024 NASCAR Phoenix spring race?
Christopher Bell won the spring race in Phoenix in 2024.
What date is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race?
Sunday, March 9, 2025
What time is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race?
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix will be at 3:30 PM ET.
What channel is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race on?
FOX Sports 1 will broadcast the race, with practice and qualifying available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Radio coverage is also available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Where is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race located?
Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.
How many miles is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race?
This weekend's race at Phoenix Raceway is 312 miles long.
