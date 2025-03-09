close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Results Today: Joey Logano hit with BRUTAL Phoenix penalty as pole-sitter takes dominant win

NASCAR Results Today: Joey Logano hit with BRUTAL Phoenix penalty as pole-sitter takes dominant win

NASCAR Results Today: Joey Logano hit with BRUTAL Phoenix penalty as pole-sitter takes dominant win

NASCAR Results Today: Joey Logano hit with BRUTAL Phoenix penalty as pole-sitter takes dominant win

The results from stage one of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway are in, and it's William Byron who leads the Shriners Children's 500 after 60 laps of action.

Byron snatched pole position from Joey Logano in qualifying on Saturday and despite Logano having got past in the early laps, Byron inherited the lead once again when Logano was hit with a brutal penalty.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch hits out at penalty verdict as Cup Series team hit with multiple punishments

READ MORE: NASCAR legal move slammed as 23XI and Front Row attorney issues fiery official statement

On the second restart, Logano crossed the yellow line on the inside of the track before crossing the start-finish line, with NASCAR hitting him with a drive-through penalty as a result.

Logano's fury was clear to hear over team radio, with the #22 car over 21 seconds behind Byron in the lead by the time his penalty was served.

Elsewhere, Tyler Reddick finished second in stage one, with Ryan Preece finishing in third after putting on the red-walled tire and flying through the field.

READ MORE: NASCAR champion Kurt Busch issues HUGE statement on racing return after career-ending crash

NASCAR Cup Series Phoenix stage 1 results

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer
1st William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3rd Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford
4th Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford
6th Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
7th Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8th Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

How many laps is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race?

The Phoenix Cup Series race this weekend will be 312 laps long.

Who won the 2024 NASCAR Phoenix spring race?

Christopher Bell won the spring race in Phoenix in 2024.

What date is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race?

Sunday, March 9, 2025

What time is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix will be at 3:30 PM ET.

What channel is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race on?

FOX Sports 1 will broadcast the race, with practice and qualifying available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Radio coverage is also available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race located?

Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

How many miles is the NASCAR Phoenix spring race?

This weekend's race at Phoenix Raceway is 312 miles long.

READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Related

NASCAR Cup Series Joey Logano Kyle Busch Tyler Reddick William Byron Phoenix Raceway
NASCAR champion Kurt Busch issues HUGE statement on racing return after career-ending crash
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR champion Kurt Busch issues HUGE statement on racing return after career-ending crash

  • Today 14:30
NASCAR Race Today: Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Race Today: Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 13:30

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Results Today: Joey Logano hit with BRUTAL Phoenix penalty as pole-sitter takes dominant win

  • 1 uur geleden
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo F1 COMEBACK boost scrutinised after huge Cadillac announcement

  • 53 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Lewis Hamilton opens up on 'HAMMER TIME' message in Ferrari race update

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Gossip

F1 insider drops Max Verstappen to Ferrari BOMBSHELL on the eve of 2025 season

  • Today 18:00
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Race Today: Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 13:30
F1 Today

F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari injury SCARE as seven-time champion facing major setback

  • Today 15:13
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x