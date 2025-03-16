NASCAR Race Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR has arrived in glitzy Las Vegas this weekend, as the Las Vegas Motor Speedway prepares to host the Pennzoil 400.

Christopher Bell will start from the back of the field as he looks to take his fourth consecutive Cup Series race win, a feat which just eight drivers in the sport's history have ever achieved.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Las Vegas starting lineup with penalties applied

READ MORE: Fans call for NASCAR legend to lose TV job

Bell will face fierce competition after his demotion for changing components on his car after qualifying, not least from last year's winner Kyle Larson, who led the most laps and took maximum stage points on his way to victory in 2024.

Drivers are getting back into the groove(s) of oval racing after the road course at COTA two weeks ago, with the Las Vegas Motor Speedway a tri-oval, with 20 degrees banking in the turns nine degrees banking on the front and back stretches.

With all of that said, it promises to be an exciting, competitive race, and we've got all the details you need to know covered below.

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Las Vegas Motor Speedway today

READ MORE: NASCAR star Bubba Wallace makes 'special' Michael Jordan reveal

NASCAR Cup Series: Las Vegas start times

The 267-lap race starts today, Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 3:30 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the week converted to your time zone.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 3:30 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 3:30 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 3:30 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 3:30 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 3:30 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 2:30 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 2:30 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 2:30 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 2:30 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 2:30 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 2:30 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1:30 PM Denver, CO (MT) 1:30 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1:30 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1:30 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 1:30 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12:30 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12:30 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 12:30 PM Portland, OR (PT) 12:30 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 12:30 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 5:30 PM London, GB (GMT) 7:30 PM Madrid, ES (CET) 8:30 PM Sydney, AU (AEDT) 6:30 AM (Monday) Perth, AU (AWST) 3:30 AM (Monday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 6AM (Monday)

READ MORE: NASCAR confirm severe PUNISHMENT after Kyle Larson incident

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Today's race action from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. Radio coverage is also available throughout the race on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

How many laps is the NASCAR Las Vegas spring race?

The Las Vegas Cup Series race this weekend will be 267 laps long.

Who won the 2024 NASCAR Las Vegas spring race?

Kyle Larson won the spring race in Las Vegas in 2024.

What date is the NASCAR Las Vegas spring race?

Sunday, March 16, 2025

What time is the NASCAR Las Vegas spring race?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas will be at 3:30 PM ET.

What channel is the NASCAR Las Vegas spring race on?

FOX Sports 1 will broadcast the race, with practice and qualifying available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Radio coverage is also available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Las Vegas spring race located?

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada.

How many miles is the NASCAR Las Vegas spring race?

This weekend's race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is 400.5 miles long.

READ MORE: NASCAR star joins new team after STUNNING retirement

Related