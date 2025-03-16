NASCAR star wins BIG in Las Vegas casino ahead of Cup Series race

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has revealed a massive win in Las Vegas, with the Cup Series rolling into Nevada this week.

Hamlin finished second by the barest of margins last weekend in Phoenix, losing out to Christopher Bell who took his third Cup Series win in three weeks.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver started 14th on the grid for the Pennzoil 400, being boosted one spot after Bell was demoted to the back of the field due to changes to his car.

Bell had also pulled out of a Saturday sprint race on Saturday, but Hamlin shared a big win of his own on social media.

Did Denny Hamlin win in Las Vegas?

Hamlin was asked a handful of quickfire questions after the win, which ran as follows.

Do Las Vegas casinos usually treat you well, or was this an anomaly? "They make sure I don't pay for rooms in this city."

Where were you at, and what were you playing? "It's just a slot machine called Buffalos."

But you'd never played slots? "That was the first time I'd played slots. My buddy plays them all the time, he gave up his hot seat for me and it worked out well."

So you won two jackpots last night? "I guess there's just an end where it starts accumulating, so there was a big one right before that and...that was the big one."

