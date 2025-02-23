NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 results into FINAL stage

The first stage of the Atlanta Ambetter Health 400 was won by second-year driver Josh Berry, continuing a surprisingly impressive weekend, while Kyle Larson took his first ever stage win on a drafting track in Stage 2.

Team Penske star Ryan Blaney was the pole winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but he could only parlay that into three stage points as he entered the final stage in 12th place.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Joey Logano SLAMMED as NBA legend fires message to multi-time champion

READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: 2025 Cup Series at Atlanta - Ambetter Health 400 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Fords absolutely dominated Saturday's qualifying session, taking 10 of the top 11 places for the start, but only one Ford was in the top eight (Joey Logano, third) coming into the final stage, with the 23XI Racing Toyotas second and sixth and Chevrolets filling the rest of the remaining spots.

The second stage had four incident-related cautions, with the likes of Chase Elliott, Brad Keslowski and Ty Dillon all suffering.

Ryan Blaney started on pole in Atlanta

READ MORE: NASCAR Weather: 2025 Cup Series at Atlanta - Ambetter Health 400 latest forecast

NASCAR Atlanta Stage 2 results

Position Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer 1st Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2nd Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 3rd Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 4th William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4th Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 5th Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6th Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 7th Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 9th Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 10th Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

NASCAR Atlanta Stage 1 results

Position Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer 1st Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 2nd Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 3rd William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4th Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 5th Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6th Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 7th Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 8th Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 9th Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 10th Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford

To catch all of the NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend on FOX via Fubo, click here.

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 FAQs

How many laps is the Ambetter Health 400?

The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 is set to be at least 260 laps long, with 400 miles of racing around the 1.5-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway track set to be complete.

Who won the 2024 Ambetter Health 400?

Daniel Suarez won the 2024 Ambetter Health 400, finishing ahead of Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch.

What channel is the Ambetter Health 400 on?

FOX will broadcast the Ambetter Health 400 live on television, with radio coverage available from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

When was the Ambetter Health 400 first run?

The Ambetter Health 400 was first run in 1961, with Bob Burdick being the first event winner.

Which team has the most wins at the Ambetter Health 400?

Hendrick Motorsports hold the most wins in the Ambetter Health 400 with 10 wins overall.

Which driver has the most wins at the Ambetter Health 400?

Four drivers are tied for wins in the Ambetter Health 400, with Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Bobby Labonte, and Jimmie Johnson all having won the race on four occasions.

READ MORE: NASCAR TV Schedule: How to watch EVERY Cup Series race in 2025 including for FREE

Related