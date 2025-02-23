close global

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 results into FINAL stage

The first stage of the Atlanta Ambetter Health 400 was won by second-year driver Josh Berry, continuing a surprisingly impressive weekend, while Kyle Larson took his first ever stage win on a drafting track in Stage 2.

Team Penske star Ryan Blaney was the pole winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but he could only parlay that into three stage points as he entered the final stage in 12th place.

Fords absolutely dominated Saturday's qualifying session, taking 10 of the top 11 places for the start, but only one Ford was in the top eight (Joey Logano, third) coming into the final stage, with the 23XI Racing Toyotas second and sixth and Chevrolets filling the rest of the remaining spots.

The second stage had four incident-related cautions, with the likes of Chase Elliott, Brad Keslowski and Ty Dillon all suffering.

Ryan Blaney started on pole in Atlanta

NASCAR Atlanta Stage 2 results

Position Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer
1stKyle Larson5Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2ndBubba Wallace2323XI RacingToyota
3rdJoey Logano22Team PenskeFord
4thWilliam Byron24Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
4thBubba Wallace2323XI RacingToyota
5thAlex Bowman48Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
6thTyler Reddick4523XI RacingToyota
7thCarson Hocevar77Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
8thRicky Stenhouse Jr.47Hyak MotorsportsChevrolet
9thAustin Cindric2Team PenskeFord
10thNoah Gragson4Front Row MotorsportsFord

NASCAR Atlanta Stage 1 results

Position Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer
1stJosh Berry21Wood Brothers RacingFord
2ndAustin Cindric2Team PenskeFord
3rdWilliam Byron24Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
4thBubba Wallace2323XI RacingToyota
5thChase Elliott9Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
6thTyler Reddick4523XI RacingToyota
7thTodd Gilliland34Front Row MotorsportsFord
8thRyan Blaney12Team PenskeFord
9thCarson Hocevar77Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
10thJoey Logano22Team PenskeFord

To catch all of the NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend on FOX via Fubo, click here.

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 FAQs

How many laps is the Ambetter Health 400?

The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 is set to be at least 260 laps long, with 400 miles of racing around the 1.5-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway track set to be complete.

Who won the 2024 Ambetter Health 400?

Daniel Suarez won the 2024 Ambetter Health 400, finishing ahead of Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch.

What channel is the Ambetter Health 400 on?

FOX will broadcast the Ambetter Health 400 live on television, with radio coverage available from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

When was the Ambetter Health 400 first run?

The Ambetter Health 400 was first run in 1961, with Bob Burdick being the first event winner.

Which team has the most wins at the Ambetter Health 400?

Hendrick Motorsports hold the most wins in the Ambetter Health 400 with 10 wins overall.

Which driver has the most wins at the Ambetter Health 400?

Four drivers are tied for wins in the Ambetter Health 400, with Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Bobby Labonte, and Jimmie Johnson all having won the race on four occasions.

