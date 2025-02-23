NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 results into FINAL stage
The first stage of the Atlanta Ambetter Health 400 was won by second-year driver Josh Berry, continuing a surprisingly impressive weekend, while Kyle Larson took his first ever stage win on a drafting track in Stage 2.
Team Penske star Ryan Blaney was the pole winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but he could only parlay that into three stage points as he entered the final stage in 12th place.
Fords absolutely dominated Saturday's qualifying session, taking 10 of the top 11 places for the start, but only one Ford was in the top eight (Joey Logano, third) coming into the final stage, with the 23XI Racing Toyotas second and sixth and Chevrolets filling the rest of the remaining spots.
The second stage had four incident-related cautions, with the likes of Chase Elliott, Brad Keslowski and Ty Dillon all suffering.
NASCAR Atlanta Stage 2 results
|Position
|Driver
|Car Number
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1st
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2nd
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|3rd
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|4th
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5th
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6th
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|7th
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8th
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9th
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|10th
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
NASCAR Atlanta Stage 1 results
|Position
|Driver
|Car Number
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1st
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|2nd
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3rd
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4th
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|5th
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6th
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|7th
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|8th
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|9th
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10th
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|Ford
NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 FAQs
How many laps is the Ambetter Health 400?
The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 is set to be at least 260 laps long, with 400 miles of racing around the 1.5-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway track set to be complete.
Who won the 2024 Ambetter Health 400?
Daniel Suarez won the 2024 Ambetter Health 400, finishing ahead of Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch.
What channel is the Ambetter Health 400 on?
FOX will broadcast the Ambetter Health 400 live on television, with radio coverage available from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
When was the Ambetter Health 400 first run?
The Ambetter Health 400 was first run in 1961, with Bob Burdick being the first event winner.
Which team has the most wins at the Ambetter Health 400?
Hendrick Motorsports hold the most wins in the Ambetter Health 400 with 10 wins overall.
Which driver has the most wins at the Ambetter Health 400?
Four drivers are tied for wins in the Ambetter Health 400, with Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Bobby Labonte, and Jimmie Johnson all having won the race on four occasions.
