NASCAR Results Today: Wallace STEALS COTA win after cunning strategy deployed
Ryan Preece added some crucial points to his tally with a stage two victory at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Sunday, but like in stage one, it does not quite tell the full story from Austin, Texas.
In stage one, the leading cars dived into the pits before the end of the stage, allowing Bubba Wallace to take the win and Joey Logano to pick up some points after they both decided not to pit.
The exact same thing happened in stage two, with Preece and Ryan Blaney the benefactors on this occasion.
Heading into the final laps, the reality is that the strongest cars of the day have been those of Shane van Gisbergen and Kyle Busch.
They had led the way in both stages before their late stops, with AJ Allmendinger also getting in on the action towards the end of stage two.
With 50 laps to go at COTA, we can’t wait to see who comes out on top come the chequered flag.
NASCAR Cup Series COTA Stage 2 results
|Position
|Driver
|Car Number
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|Shane van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|AJ Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|9
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Daniel Suárez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series COTA Stage 1 results
|Position
|Driver
|Car Number
|Team
|Car Manufacturer
|1
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Shane van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|7
|Daniel Suárez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|AJ Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
NASCAR Cup Series at COTA FAQ's
How many laps is the is the NASCAR COTA race?
Circuit of the Americas is a 2.356-mile road course. The scheduled distance of 228 miles will take 95 laps to complete.
What date is the 2025 NASCAR COTA race?
Sunday, March 2nd.
What time is the 2025 NASCAR COTA race?
The NASCAR COTA race is at 3:30 PM ET.
What channel is the NASCAR COTA race on?
The NASCAR COTA race will have TV coverage from FOX. The race can be heard on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio 90.
Where is the NASCAR COTA race located?
The NASCAR COTA race takes place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
How many miles is the NASCAR COTA race?
The NASCAR COTA race is 228 miles or 366.93 kilometers long.
When was the first NASCAR COTA race run?
2021 was the first year the NASCAR COTA race was held at Circuit of the Americas.
Who was the first winner of the NASCAR COTA race?
Chase Elliott won the first NASCAR COTA race in 2021, claiming his twelfth Cup Series victory in doing so.
