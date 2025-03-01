F1 champ in 'DISASTER' wreck as pre-season practice concludes

An ex-Formula 1 champion has been caught up in a disastrous crash before the start of the F1 season.

F1 came back to the track this week when all 10 teams took 24 hours of track time this week, as they gear up for the start of a record-equaling longest season.

With just two teams retaining their driver lineup from last season, many drivers across the grid were hoping to use the many hours of testing to get to grips with their new machinery.

One such driver having to adapt to a new environment is Lewis Hamilton, who having moved from Mercedes at the end of 2024 now appears to be enjoying the new environment with Ferrari.

Despite F1 not returning to competitive running until march 16, many other FIA regulated racing series have already begun including WEC, which is now home to multiple ex-F1 stars.

Former F1 champion Jenson Button is just one driver who has moved over to race in WEC

Since retiring from F1, Button has also taken up a prominent role as a Sky Sports pundit

Button rear-ended by WEC team-mate

Hamilton's former McLaren team-mate Jenson Button made a full-time return to racing in 2024 in the World Endurance Championship and has continued with Hertz Team JOTA for 2025.

Having achieved championship success in the ultimate F1 underdog story in 2009, Button retired at the end of the 2016 season after 15 years of competing in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Button piloted Brawn GP to double championship victory in 2009

The 45-year-old has remained in the F1 sphere as a pundit with Sky Sports, often interviewing former team-mate Hamilton and many of his past racing rivals.

The former McLaren star returned to the track this week with WEC, piloting machinery for Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA, but all did not go to plan as he and team-mate Alex Lynn took to Lusail Circuit.

During the first round of the 2025 endurance season, the session was thrown under safety car conditions.

Following the call, Button led Lynn and the rest of the pack, but the former champion's team-mate sent both cars into the pits after driving straight into the back of Button thanks to a poorly timed break from Button just as Lynn was accelerating.

