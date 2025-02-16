Christian Horner issues stern warning amid Max Verstappen team exit rumors

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner has warned that the higher the team rise, the 'sharper the knives' will be.

Red Bull have enjoyed tremendous success in recent years, scooping two constructors' championships and four drivers' titles, all driven by champion Max Verstappen.

The team, however, did suffer somewhat of a setback in 2024 with McLaren and Ferrari usurping them in the constructors' standings.

Christian Horner came under immense pressure to keep his job in 2024

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth championship in 2024

Will Max Verstappen exit Red Bull?

To make matters worse for Red Bull in 2024, their star driver was the subject of rumors regarding a potential exit from the team, despite Verstappen being contracted until 2028.

Both Mercedes and, later, Aston Martin were said to be interested in acquiring his services for 2026, although Mercedes eventually signed Kimi Antonelli and Aston Martin firmly denied any reports linking them with a swoop for Verstappen.

Now, in an interview with Goodwood Road and Racing, Horner has reflected on a rocky 2024, as well as looking ahead to a 2025 season in which Verstappen will go for a fifth consecutive championship win as a Red Bull driver.

"You have to remember that we came off a season where we didn't just dominate, we annihilated the opposition in 2023 and won 22 of 23 races," Horner explained.

"I've said it before, but the higher you rise, the sharper the knives, and they got pretty sharp at some points during 2024. But when there is so much at stake, other teams will use whatever tools they have to try and destabilize what has been a hugely successful team."

On Verstappen's future with the team, Horner revealed: "Max has a very open relationship with the team, and, of course, you discuss things openly, as in any form of partnership.

"He's made very clear what his position is towards the team, and, of course, you're always going to discuss things behind closed doors. That's normal operation.

"Every team is going to show interest in him because he is the exceptional talent that we all know, so you can only imagine he would be at the top of every team's list.

"There was a lot of noise, and usually, when the noise is so public, it tends to be more... The serious stuff is usually done behind the scenes, not through the media."

