Wallace unveils 2025 NASCAR change in EMOTIONAL tribute

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace has revealed an emotional change ahead of the 2025 Cup Series via social media.

The 23XI Racing driver is currently preparing to enter his eighth season in the series, with the pre-opening round taking place at the Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2, 2025.

Wallace endured a disappointing end to last season, missing out on a spot in the 2024 playoffs after an accident at Darlington denied him any chance of reaching the last 16.

The 31-year-old now enters his fifth year racing for 23XI, owned by fellow racer Denny Hamlin and basketball hall of famer Michael Jordan.

The team have also experienced a tough year both on and off the track, with 23XI fighting to compete as a chartered team in an antitrust lawsuit that has been going on since October of last year.

Michael Jordan and his 23XI are suing NASCAR

Wallace reveals heartwarming helmet

Jordan, Hamlin, and their 23XI team were handed a major win earlier this month as a judge declared that they were allowed to race as a full-time charter time for 2025 rather than having to field 'open' cars.

The decision should boost Wallace's hopes for his team's future after he declared that the ongoing lawsuit had caused him to consider leaving the team for good.

Taking to his Instagram page, Wallace shared snaps from his 2025 media day, revealing a personal touch to his new headwear.

The #23 driver's helmet will once again predominantly feature the colors of his sponsor, fast food chain giants McDonald's, alongside two tiny footprints that symbolize the presence of his three-month-old son.

"Got little man riding with us on all our helmets this year" Wallace declared as he shared his new helmet design with fans for the first time.

This season will be Wallace's first racing as a father, after he and his wife recently welcomed their first child, Becks Hayden Wallace, on September 29, 2024.

