Briscoe claims INCREDIBLE NASCAR playoff place as Wallace dramatically denied at Southern 500
A tense running of the Southern 500 saw the final three drivers secure their places in the 2024 NASCAR playoffs, with an incredible final run shootout securing Chase Briscoe the final win-and-in spot.
Tyler Reddick also secured the regular season championship with a 10th placed finish by a single point, the first in his career after a long season, and a long race in which he admitted 'throwing up, sh***ing myself' in the car.
Martin Truex Jr. wrecked out early in the race, taking Ryan Blaney with him, and blamed himself entirely for the crash in a mid-race interview as he left his playoff status in serious doubt.
The running of the race eventually left Truex Jr. safely through to the final 16, but Bubba Wallace and Chris Buescher spent much of the four hours race playing cat and mouse for the final playoff place based on points.
Some late cautions muddied the picture somewhat, before a big multi-cat shunt changed the complexion of the race entirely when Wallace took a big shunt from in front and behind, with Briscoe and Kyle Busch flying away at the final restart.
Both Wallace and Buescher found their invitations to the post-season dance withdrawn when Briscoe crossed the line first, despite the pair's best efforts.
Official NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 qualifying result
1. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
2. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
3. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6. Chris Buescher, #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
7. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford
9. Corey Lajoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota
11. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
13. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford
14. Brad Keselowski, #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
15. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota
17. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
19. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
20. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
23. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
24. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
25. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
26. Shane van Gisbergen, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
27. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
28. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
29. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
30. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
32. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
33. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
34. Kaz Grala, #15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
35. Timmy Hill, #66 Power Source Ford
36. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
37. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford
