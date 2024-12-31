Wallace issues emotional statement after tough NASCAR season

Bubba Wallace has issued an emotional statement on social media after a tough NASCAR season.

The 23XI Racing star missed out on a spot in the 2024 playoffs, after a multi-car accident at Darlington scuppered his chances of reaching the last 16.

Furthermore, Wallace has also had to contend with 23XI Racing's antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR since October, as they fight to compete as a chartered team in 2025.

The 31-year-old also revealed that he considered quitting the team, and told bosses he needed to be clear of their competitive potential as he hinted that he would start looking at rival teams.

Bubba Wallace failed to make the playoffs in 2024

Jordan-owned team 23XI Racing have been involved in a lawsuit against NASCAR

Wallace issues family statement

During the NASCAR break, Wallace has issued a heartfelt statement regarding his family after a difficult 2024 season.

Wallace and his wife Amanda welcomed a son, Becks, in September 2024 with the NASCAR star posting an adorable update to his social media.

"When the mentals are in check... it's surreal how good life can be. Doing it with your best friend is what life is all about. Thriving,” he wrote on Instagram.

