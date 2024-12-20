Bubba Wallace threatened to QUIT 23XI Racing over lawsuit

Bubba Wallace has threatened to quit 23XI Racing due to the lawsuit ongoing between the team and NASCAR.

23XI and Front Row Motorsports got a major win this week, with a judge choosing to allow them to race as full time charter teams in the 2025 Cup Series, as opposed to having to field 'open' cars.

READ MORE: Major decision announced in 23XI Racing NASCAR lawsuit

The court claimed that forcing the teams to field 'open' cars would have caused them immediate harm while the lawsuit drags on, with one star driver telling their team that they would leave if they lost their full-time charter status.

Wallace has had similar discussions with the Michael Jordan-owned team, telling bosses he needed to get a clear idea of their competitive potential 'immediately' in case he needed to look for other opportunities.

Statement from 23XI and Front Row Motorsports ownership. pic.twitter.com/7CX6OxoKqF — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) December 18, 2024

23XI Racing get important lawsuit win

The 31-year-old driver hasn't won a Cup Series race since September of 2022, missing out on the playoffs in a disappointing 2024 campaign.

Judge Kenneth D. Bell wrote following the decision: "Here, the public interest strongly favors entry of a limited preliminary injunction in favor of the Plaintiffs during the 2025 NASCAR race season, both to give fans of stock car racing the opportunity to watch (and root for and against) the full slate of teams and to allow Plaintiffs' antitrust legal challenges to be considered."

According to FRM owner Bob Jenkins, the two teams stood to miss out on a combined $45 million in revenue if they competed as un-chartered teams in 2025.

READ MORE: Hamlin announces NASCAR RETIREMENT verdict

Related