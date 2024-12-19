Major decision announced in 23XI Racing NASCAR lawsuit

A major decision has been announced in 23XI Racing's ongoing lawsuit against NASCAR.

Alongside Front Row Motorsports, the team filed a lawsuit against NASCAR in October due to the alleged ‘anti-competitive’ and ‘monopolistic’ practices of the new charter deal.

23XI then sought an injunction to remain 'de-facto' charter teams until the lawsuit is settled, a filing which was denied by a judge.

The two teams then went to appeal but chose to drop it and re-file the motion for a preliminary injunction and requested to compete under the 2025 Charter Agreement.

Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing refused to sign 2025 charter agreement

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports to compete as chartered teams in 2025

It has since been revealed that this injunction was granted, which allows 23XI and FRM to compete as chartered teams in 2025.

Until this injunction, both teams would have been forced to compete as ‘open’ teams, which would have denied them the same kind of protections or financial benefits as chartered teams.

"Here, the public interest strongly favors entry of a limited preliminary injunction in favor of the Plaintiffs during the 2025 NASCAR race season, both to give fans of stock car racing the opportunity to watch (and root for and against) the full slate of teams and to allow Plaintiffs' antitrust legal challenges to be considered," Judge Kenneth D. Bell wrote following the decision.

According to FRM owner Bob Jenkins, the two teams stood to miss out on a combined $45 million in revenue if they competed as un-chartered teams in 2025.

