Red Bull car reveal proves MAJOR let-down

The unveiling of a new Red Bull replica car has proved a major let-down amongst some of the Formula 1 community.

The 2025 season is right around the corner, with all teams on the grid working away hard behind the scenes during the off-season to prepare for the new campaign.

An F1 livery launch is scheduled to take place in London next month. However, in recent days, another awesome F1 unveiling was made.

Back in November, F1 and Hot Wheels signed a new multi-year partnership that will see the creation of F1-themed Hot Wheels products and now, the first of the 2025 collaboration has been revealed on social media.

F1 agreed a new partnership with Hot Wheels in 2024

When are F1 Hot Wheels cars released?

According to the initial announcement, after an initial one-of-a-kind release last year, the full range of F1 Hot Wheels cars are set to be released in 2025.

And, just days ago, the first look at the 2025 range was given by the official Hot Wheels Account on Facebook, with the caption: "Relive the thrill of F1® with this 1:64th scale Oracle Red Bull Racing die-cast—the first of 8 teams from the Formula 1® collection to hit the track."

However, the post sparked major disappointment among some F1 and Red Bull fans when the images were reshared by a popular account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One user, for example, wrote: "Needs to be a lot better than this....I was so waiting for the F1 Hot Wheels collection but, this is too basic and lacks detail…"

Another X user added: "I expect better from Hot Wheels ngl."

"Am I the only one who thinks it looks very mid?" was the sentiment expressed by another user, meanwhile.

"They didn't even try," was the damning sentiment expressed by another.

They were not all negative, however, with some enjoying how the product looked.

"Cool, Hot Wheels are always fun," one X user wrote, whilst another added: "Looks really decent,"

