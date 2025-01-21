Shock Verstappen RETIREMENT claim emerges

A shock Max Verstappen retirement claim has emerged ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

The Red Bull star heads into the new campaign as a four-time champion having sealed another drivers' title last season.

The Dutchman wrapped up his crown at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in fact, fending off the challenge of McLaren's Lando Norris with several races remaining.

As a four-time champion, Verstappen joins illustrious company, with just six drivers having won four or more titles in the sport.

The Dutchman joins Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel on four championships, for example, whilst Juan Manuel Fangio won five during his career.

Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher lead the way with seven titles apiece.

Max Verstappen has won four consecutive drivers' titles with Red Bull

Max Verstappen has three less championships than Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton

Villeneuve: Take Verstappen out of Formula 1 and nobody cares

Verstappen will be looking to make it five in a row in 2025, but with former foe Lewis Hamilton having moved to Ferrari, he too will be eyeing a championship push.

And, when discussing that switch after controversial team advisor Flavio Briatore suggested it was an error on Ferrari's part, former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has issued an astonishing retirement claim regarding Verstappen.

“It’s very short-sighted of Briatore to suggest that he doesn’t see the logic in signing Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari. You just have to look at the value of Ferrari at the time they signed him,” Villeneuve told Action Network.

“Signing Lewis was worth millions and millions, so it was the best move they ever made.”

1997 F1 champion, Jacques Villeneuve

"Regardless of the race results, Lewis Hamilton is the greatest driver of all time because of all the followers he has," Villeneuve added.

"He is unique. He has broken the mould. He has the greatest image. His image extends beyond Formula 1. And there are not many drivers like that.

“Take Verstappen out of Formula 1, and nobody cares. Take Hamilton out of Formula 1, and people care.

"So yes, it is the biggest signing. And Ferrari is also one of the biggest brands in the world, if not the biggest. If you put those two together, it is of course great.”

