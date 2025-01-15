F1 team announce boss EXIT in Audi bombshell

A major Formula 1 exit has been announced, before the 2025 season even gets underway.

This year will be Sauber's last on the grid, with German giant Audi taking over from 2026, when the sport will undergo some sizeable regulation changes.

READ MORE: Hamilton admits plans for future Mercedes return

Audi will also become a power unit supplier in 2026, following the announcement that future engines will feature increased electrical power in the new set of F1 regulations.

However, Sauber have a huge task ahead of them before Audi's arrival, where they will have to peel themselves away from the back of the grid after finishing last in the constructors’ standings in 2024.

Audi will join F1 in 2026

Sauber finished last in the constructors' in 2024

Sauber announce team chief exit ahead of Audi arrival

One Sauber team member will not witness Audi’s takeover of the team in 2026, with Team Representative and Managing Director, Alessandro Alunni Bravi, leaving the team at the end of January 2025.

The Italian joined the team in 2017 as General Counsel and Board Member, and was appointed Managing Director in 2022 before taking on the role of Team Representative in 2023.

“It is an emotional time as my journey with Sauber reaches its end,” Alunni Bravi said regarding his exit.

“Since I joined in 2017, I have seen this team grow and change beyond what anyone could have imagined.

READ MORE: Tough Ricciardo admission emerges after F1 FAILURE

Alessandro Alunni Bravi will leave Sauber

“This organisation went through exciting and difficult times alike, all without ever losing its spirit and its commitment, which is something I find inspiring, and I was proud of being able to represent the team as its public face in the last two years.

“As I move on to a new project, I want to thank Finn Rausing, all those who put so much trust and faith in me at Sauber and Audi, and all the colleagues I have been working with for the last eight years. This team is a family and has a bright future ahead.”

READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner

Related