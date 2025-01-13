Perez reveals evolving plans in F1 return questions
Sergio Perez has opened up on his plans after being relieved of his Red Bull Formula 1 seat this off-season.
The Mexican star was replaced by Liam Lawson this winter, after a season which saw him cost the team their constructors' championship.
Despite an extraordinary start to his Red Bull career where he clinched crucial wins in Monaco, Baku and Singapore, the 2024 season saw a dramatic decline in Perez's performance.
The former Red Bull star made several Q1 exits, and his inability to deliver consistent points finishes contributed to the team’s third place finish in the constructors’ championship.
Will Perez return to F1?
Whilst Perez's remained in contract with Red Bull until 2026, he was sacked and replaced by Liam Lawson for the upcoming 2025 season.
Unable to acquire a seat elsewhere, the Mexican faces 2025 off the F1 grid, and has unveiled his plans for the immediate future.
"My priority is to enjoy myself, to do things I haven't done before, to be with my family. In the next six months I will make a decision about what I want to do next in my career," he said at a conference in León, in central Mexico.
When asked whether a return to the F1 grid was possible, Perez provided an update and stated that it was too early to make a decision.
"It's too early to give an answer as to whether I intend to return to F1. Everything happened so quickly at the end of last season, I didn't expect to leave the team.”
"My biggest motivation now is to guide my children along the right path and be more present in their lives. I am very excited to be with my family because in F1 you only think about being a better driver, preparing yourself better, you don't have time for anything else.”
