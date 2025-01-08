F1 confirm NEW CONTRACT for historic event

Formula 1 has confirmed that one of their iconic tracks has a new contract to host races, but that it will no longer be a permanent fixture on the calendar.

The 2024 season saw a record 24 races on the calendar for the first time, taking in the period from March to December in a gruelling year.

However, the amount of races added to the F1 calendar was unpopular with drivers and teams, as key figures including Max Verstappen, Toto Wolff and Helmut Marko all protested the length of the calendar.

As a result F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali, confirmed that the schedule will not add anymore races, but to accommodate new venues some events will be rotated on the calendar.

Stefano Domenicali confirms grand prix extension

Spa have extended a deal with F1

F1 announces Belgian GP extension

F1 have recently announced that the Belgian GP, will receive a multi-year extension, and will be on the 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2031 calendars, but not 2028 and 2030.

It is unknown which grand prix will replace Spa in these two years, but Domenicali expressed the importance of this historic circuit remaining on the calendar.

"The Belgian Grand Prix was one of the races that made up our maiden Championship in 1950, so as we kick off our 75th anniversary year it is fitting that we can share the news of this important extension,” he said.

"Spa-Francorchamps is rightly lauded by drivers and fans alike as one of the finest racetracks in the world and it has played host to some incredible moments over its many seasons in Formula 1.

“In recent years it has undergone significant work to improve the facility and overall fan experience, and I would like to pay tribute to the promoter and the Government of Wallonia for their dedication and passionate support for Formula 1 in Belgium."

