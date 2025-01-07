Hamilton celebrates HUGE NFL win

Lewis Hamilton has taken to social media to celebrate a huge victory for the NFL team he owns a stake in.

The British driver has had an exciting winter so far, making his move to Ferrari official before his on-track debut later this month.

However, Hamilton’s long awaited debut at Ferrari has not been the only major talking point in recent weeks, with reports suggesting he could purchase a MotoGP team.

Struggling outfit KTM have been faced with a financial crisis, and Hamilton has reportedly entered into ‘concrete talks’ to buy into the Austrian manufacturer.

Lewis Hamilton is expected to make his Ferrari debut in January

Lewis Hamilton has been tipped to invest in MotoGP team KTM

Hamilton celebrates Denver Broncos win

Hamilton is no stranger to investing in sports teams outside of F1, with the 40-year-old also acquiring part-ownership of NFL team the Denver Broncos.

The Brit joined as part of the Walton-Penner family following their takeover of the team in 2022, with the champion seen attending their games over the past three years.

Hamilton took to social media to celebrate a historic result for the team, which saw them reach the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

Writing on his Instagram stories, Hamilton posted a video from the victory and captioned the story: “Amazing result! Couldn’t be happier for this team. So deserved. So iconic. Onto the playoffs.”

The Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs 38-0, and will face the Buffalo Bills in the Wildcard Round on January 12th, marking their first return to the postseason since winning Super Bowl 50 at the end of 2015.

