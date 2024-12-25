Hamilton given HUGE end of year style honor to close 2024

Lewis Hamilton might not have had the greatest year on the track in 2024, but he has rounded it off with a huge honor off it.

The seven-time world champion will be headed to Ferrari this winter as he leaves a 12-year partnership with Mercedes.

READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner

Hamilton left Mercedes at the end of 2024, with his 246th and last race with the team coming at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he managed to finish fourth despite starting the race down in 16th.

On the whole, however, Hamilton's 2024 season was one of the worst of his illustrious career, finishing down in seventh in the drivers' championship and being outperformed by team-mate George Russell in both qualifying sessions and races.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton is known for his daring outfits in the F1 paddock

Hamilton crowned style champion 2024

Despite this on-track disappointment, Hamilton has been rewarded off the track at times throughout 2024, and not just by signing a mega-money deal with the Scuderia.

Hamilton was announced to be a co-chair at the 2025 Met Gala, with the 39-year-old saying he was 'beyond honoured' to be given the gig at one of the world's most illustrious fashion events.

Hamilton is a huge fan of fashion, and has also announced a number of new collaborations throughout 2024, including with Dior.

Now, Hamilton has been titled 'style champion' in the annual GQ Style Championships. The seven-time F1 champion beat a plethora of celebrities to the title including A$AP Rocky, Daniel Craig and Kendrick Lamar.

The award was voted for by GQ readers and social media fans, taking a knockout format, with Hamilton beating Australian actor Jacob Elordi in the final.

READ MORE: Verstappen confirms SHOCK talks over Mercedes move

Related