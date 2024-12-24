Departing star GIFTED F1 car after emotional exit

Carlos Sainz should be having a happy holiday season, with Ferrari set to give him an incredible gift as he leaves the team.

The Spaniard will join Williams in 2025 after his winningest season in Ferrari red, taking two race victories in Australia and Mexico.

READ MORE: Verstappen confirms SHOCK talks over Mercedes move

He is being replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has decided to ditch his Mercedes team following three seasons of underperformance.

Sainz is instead moving to Williams, a team with whom he has already made his debut with during the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

Carlos Sainz was displaced by Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari

Carlos Sainz has signed for Williams from next season

Sainz given farewell present

Ferrari have been engaging in a number of farewell activities for Sainz since the end of the season, celebrating the highly-popular Spaniard's time with the team.

Earlier this week, Sainz and his father, Carlos Sainz senior, took to the private Fiorano track together, in what was his 62-year-old father's Ferrari debut.

Now, it's being reported by Italian publication Gazzetta that Sainz has also been presented with another gift as he leaves Ferrari.

The Spaniard has reportedly been given the team's 2022 car, the Ferrari F1-75, as a thank you for his time spent with the team.

The F1-75 was the one in which Sainz managed to claim his first ever grand prix victory, at the 2022 British Grand Prix, and was the car that saw Sainz manage a fifth-place finish in the drivers' championship.

READ MORE: F1 star admits LEAVING social media after Ricciardo abuse

Related