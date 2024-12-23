F1 star reveals BEAUTIFUL emotional gift from team after sad exit

Outgoing Ferrari Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz has revealed a beautiful and emotionally charged gift given to him by the Italian team.

The Spaniard will head for pastures new in 2025 despite a strong year, recording a career-best two-win season, but it's already been hinted that he may wear red again later in his career.

A whole host of stars across the grid have been bidding farewell to their team ahead of a change for 2025, with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton revealing an extensive list of goodbye trips and tributes to thank Mercedes ahead of his exit from the team.

The 39-year-old rocked the sporting world earlier this year by announcing he would be leaving the Silver Arrows after 12 years, instead opting for a switch to race in red with Ferrari.

The champion's contract decision set off a whole host of negotiations and silly season rumours across the grid, with fans of the Scuderia most notably wondering where Carlos Sainz would be heading to make way for Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc will have to adapt to racing alongside Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari next season

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will part ways after four F1 seasons together

Sainz delivers final Ferrari statement

After months of speculation over where he would end up ahead of his Ferrari exit, Sainz eventually settled on Williams as his new team.

The 30-year-old racer recently revealed a heartwarming parting gift that Ferrari had bestowed on him and his family, where the F1 star and his father, rally legend Carlos Sainz Sr., took to the track together in Fiorano, both behind the wheel of Ferrari F1 cars.

In a post to his personal Instagram page, the Spaniard thanked Ferrari, delivering an emotional message as his official exit looms.

"Wrapping up my time with @scuderiaferrari at Fiorano by driving with my dad with the car I won in Silverstone, was the perfect way to close these four seasons.

"Thank you team for this experience, we’ll remember it forever. ❤️"

