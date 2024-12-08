Official Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1 starting grid after dramatic penalties applied

The FIA have confirmed the starting order for the final race of the 2024 Formula 1 season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

There's still plenty to fight for as the season reaches its end, with the constructors' title still very much up for grabs as Ferrari and McLaren look to recapture a crown they've won many times before.

Ferrari sit 21 points behind McLaren heading into the season-ending race, while positions further down the constructors' championship standings are also still to be decided.

Of course, Max Verstappen has already wrapped up the drivers' championship, his fourth consecutive title being confirmed at the Las Vegas GP despite a fierce battle with Lando Norris.

However, the Dutchman will only start fourth for the Abu Dhabi GP, with Norris getting the better of his rivals and claiming pole position ahead of his team-mate, in a brilliant result for McLaren.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri claimed a one-two in qualifying

After four major penalties were handed out by the stewards, the FIA have now officially announced the starting grid for the race.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:22.595sec

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.209s

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.229s

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.350s

5. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.389s

6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.537s

7. *Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.291s (with three-place penalty applied)

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.601s

9. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.609s

10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.669s

11. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

12. Liam Lawson [VCARB]

13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

16. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

17. Jack Doohan [Alpine]

18. **Alex Albon [Williams] (with five-place penalty applied)

19. ***Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] (with 10-place penalty applied)

20. ****Franco Colapinto [Williams] (with five-place penalty applied)



* - Nico Hulkenberg was given a three-place grid penalty for overtaking at the pit exit during qualifying.

** - Alex Albon was given a five-place grid penalty for a late gearbox change.

*** - Charles Leclerc was handed a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding the allowed allocation of energy store components.

**** - Franco Colapinto was given a five-place grid penalty for a late gearbox change.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Race - Sunday, December 8, 2024

The race in Abu Dhabi kicks off today, Sunday, December 8, at 5pm local time.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below!

Local time (GST): 5pm Sunday

United States (EST): 8am Sunday

United States (CST): 7am Sunday

United States (PST): 5am Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 2pm Sunday

United Kingdom (GMT): 1pm Sunday



