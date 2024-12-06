close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 team slammed with FIA penalties for BOTH drivers

F1 team slammed with FIA penalties for BOTH drivers

F1 team slammed with FIA penalties for BOTH drivers

F1 team slammed with FIA penalties for BOTH drivers

A Formula 1 team have been hit with a double penalty at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend as the sport takes to the track for the final time this season.

F1 heads to the Yas Marina Circuit for the season finale, as the constructors' championship battle between McLaren and Ferrari comes to a head with just 21 points between them.

READ MORE: Verstappen finale DISASTER after huge FIA penalty

Max Verstappen has already sealed the drivers' championship, while Red Bull are out of the battle for the championship double, but many other teams still have plenty to play for.

Alpine, Haas and VCARB are embroiled in a battle for sixth in the constructors' standings, a position that would come with a hefty financial boost for whichever team manages the feat.

Strictly speaking, Williams are also mathematically still in that battle for sixth, but would need a one-two for their drivers to have any hope, currently sat down in ninth in the championship with just 17 points.

Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto have both been handed FIA penalties

READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams

Williams F1 handed double FIA penalty

Franco Colapinto replaced Logan Sargeant midway through the season, and has impressed team principal James Vowles, but it has been a largely disappointing campaign for the Grove-based outfit.

Now, their chances of finishing the season on a high have taken another almighty blow, with both of their drivers set to be given penalties at the Abu Dhabi GP.

In an official document, the FIA announced that Williams have had to change the gearbox in both Colapinto and Alex Albon's car, with both drivers having reached their maximum gearbox usage.

This will trigger an automatic five-place grid penalty for both drivers, not helping Colapinto especially as he attempts to try and play himself into contention for a future full-time seat on the F1 grid.

READ MORE: Ferrari show great pace as Hamilton ROARS back

Related

Max Verstappen Ferrari Formula 1 McLaren Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit
Perez issues FINAL Red Bull update at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Latest F1 News

Perez issues FINAL Red Bull update at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 21:00
Ferrari dealt MAJOR title setback with FIA penalty at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Ferrari dealt MAJOR title setback with FIA penalty at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 16:00

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

FIA confirm Hamilton and Norris penalty DECISION at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 1 minute ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen issues MAJOR life update in pregnancy news

  • 2 uur geleden
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 team slammed with FIA penalties for BOTH drivers

  • Yesterday 23:00
Latest F1 News

Perez issues FINAL Red Bull update at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 21:00
Latest F1 News

Team boss REVEALED for Cadillac F1 team

  • Yesterday 19:00
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Ferrari dealt MAJOR title setback with FIA penalty at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 16:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x