F1 team slammed with FIA penalties for BOTH drivers
A Formula 1 team have been hit with a double penalty at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend as the sport takes to the track for the final time this season.
F1 heads to the Yas Marina Circuit for the season finale, as the constructors' championship battle between McLaren and Ferrari comes to a head with just 21 points between them.
Max Verstappen has already sealed the drivers' championship, while Red Bull are out of the battle for the championship double, but many other teams still have plenty to play for.
Alpine, Haas and VCARB are embroiled in a battle for sixth in the constructors' standings, a position that would come with a hefty financial boost for whichever team manages the feat.
Strictly speaking, Williams are also mathematically still in that battle for sixth, but would need a one-two for their drivers to have any hope, currently sat down in ninth in the championship with just 17 points.
Williams F1 handed double FIA penalty
Franco Colapinto replaced Logan Sargeant midway through the season, and has impressed team principal James Vowles, but it has been a largely disappointing campaign for the Grove-based outfit.
Now, their chances of finishing the season on a high have taken another almighty blow, with both of their drivers set to be given penalties at the Abu Dhabi GP.
In an official document, the FIA announced that Williams have had to change the gearbox in both Colapinto and Alex Albon's car, with both drivers having reached their maximum gearbox usage.
This will trigger an automatic five-place grid penalty for both drivers, not helping Colapinto especially as he attempts to try and play himself into contention for a future full-time seat on the F1 grid.
