F1 2024 Abu Dhabi weather forecast - latest from Yas Marina

The final race of the 2024 Formula 1 season takes place this weekend at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be crucial in deciding the coveted constructors' championship, with McLaren and Ferrari set to duke it out after Lando Norris' stop-go penalty in Qatar dramatically altered the battle.

Ferrari are now only 21 points behind McLaren in the standings, despite the Woking-based outfit holding the upper hand pace-wise at Lusail.

On the other hand, Red Bull remain out of the constructors' fight after Sergio Perez failed to score a single point in Qatar following a clutch failure which forced him to retire.

The Abu Dhabi GP will also mark Lewis Hamilton's last race with Mercedes, after the seven-time world champion endured a nightmare outing in Qatar.

Can Hamilton end his career with Mercedes on a high when the lights go out in Abu Dhabi, or will Verstappen claim his tenth win of the season?

Here is the weather forecast for the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, December 6: FP1 & FP2

Temperatures will reach highs of 29 degrees Celsius during FP1 which starts at 1:30pm local time, and there will be 5% chance of precipitation.

Wind gusts are expected to get up to 22mph, and there will be 41% humidity.

For FP2 at 5pm, the temperature will drop but the humidity will rise, and the chance of rain also remains low.

Saturday, December 7: FP3 & Qualifying

The weather will be similar to Friday for FP3 and qualifying on Saturday, with temperatures remaining at around 29 degrees Celsius for the final practice session.

There will also be a low chance of rain and wind speeds of 25mph, with temperatures set to drop heading into qualifying.

It will be 24 degrees Celsius for qualifying with humidity rising to 76% by the end of the session, and again 5% chance of rain.

Sunday, December 8: Race

Yet again, weather conditions are likely to be dry with no chance of rain.

That means that when the lights go out at 5pm local time at the Yas Marina Circuit temperatures will be as high as 30 degrees Celsius, with wind speeds of 20mph.

