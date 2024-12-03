F1 2024 Abu Dhabi weather forecast - latest from Yas Marina
F1 2024 Abu Dhabi weather forecast - latest from Yas Marina
The final race of the 2024 Formula 1 season takes place this weekend at the Yas Marina Circuit.
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be crucial in deciding the coveted constructors' championship, with McLaren and Ferrari set to duke it out after Lando Norris' stop-go penalty in Qatar dramatically altered the battle.
READ MORE: FIA confirm late penalty after Qatar Grand Prix
Ferrari are now only 21 points behind McLaren in the standings, despite the Woking-based outfit holding the upper hand pace-wise at Lusail.
On the other hand, Red Bull remain out of the constructors' fight after Sergio Perez failed to score a single point in Qatar following a clutch failure which forced him to retire.
The Abu Dhabi GP will also mark Lewis Hamilton's last race with Mercedes, after the seven-time world champion endured a nightmare outing in Qatar.
Can Hamilton end his career with Mercedes on a high when the lights go out in Abu Dhabi, or will Verstappen claim his tenth win of the season?
Here is the weather forecast for the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!
READ MORE: FIA announce 17-driver Qatar Grand Prix penalty decision
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast
Friday, December 6: FP1 & FP2
Temperatures will reach highs of 29 degrees Celsius during FP1 which starts at 1:30pm local time, and there will be 5% chance of precipitation.
Wind gusts are expected to get up to 22mph, and there will be 41% humidity.
For FP2 at 5pm, the temperature will drop but the humidity will rise, and the chance of rain also remains low.
Saturday, December 7: FP3 & Qualifying
The weather will be similar to Friday for FP3 and qualifying on Saturday, with temperatures remaining at around 29 degrees Celsius for the final practice session.
There will also be a low chance of rain and wind speeds of 25mph, with temperatures set to drop heading into qualifying.
It will be 24 degrees Celsius for qualifying with humidity rising to 76% by the end of the session, and again 5% chance of rain.
Sunday, December 8: Race
Yet again, weather conditions are likely to be dry with no chance of rain.
That means that when the lights go out at 5pm local time at the Yas Marina Circuit temperatures will be as high as 30 degrees Celsius, with wind speeds of 20mph.
Be sure to keep an eye on this article throughout the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend as we keep the above information updated.
READ MORE: Audi announce NINE-FIGURE sale of team stake to state group
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 2024 Abu Dhabi weather forecast - latest from Yas Marina
- 1 uur geleden
F1 champion tips IndyCar star for STUNNING move away from series
- Today 03:57
Busch paint scheme BANNED by NASCAR
- Today 02:00
Ricciardo RETURN teased by official F1 account
- Yesterday 23:59
Official statement reveals NEW F1 role for IndyCar star
- Yesterday 22:00
Hamilton issues F1 'break' verdict at torrid Qatar Grand Prix
- Yesterday 20:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec