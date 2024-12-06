Ferrari dealt MAJOR title setback with FIA penalty at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
A Ferrari Formula 1 star has been dealt a significant penalty ahead of the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi.
The decision from the FIA, F1's governing body, means the team will now face an uphill battle for the final grand prix of the year, with the constructors' championship still within reach.
Ahead of the race at the Yas Marina Circuit, Ferrari are 21 points behind championship leaders McLaren, with a fight to the wire expected after British star Lando Norris was hit with a huge 10-second stop/go penalty last weekend in Qatar.
It is now Ferrari who have been impacted by an FIA decision however, with it being confirmed that Charles Leclerc will be dealt a 10-place grid penalty following the first practice session of the weekend.
Charles had barely finished his stunning FP1 outing where he and brother Arthur Leclerc made history as the first brother's to compete alongside each other in an F1 session on the same day, for the same team.
Ferrari handed devastating championship twist
Leclerc only managed to join Friday's FP1 session 25 minutes in after facing issues with his Ferrari in the garage.
Having had the battery pack changed on his car, the Monegasque driver will now face an uphill battle to bring vital points home for Ferrari on Sunday in their fight to win the constructors' championship.
An official FIA document declared the penalty, stating there had been a breach of Article 28.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, with a drop of 10 grid positions delegated to Leclerc following the change after FP1.

