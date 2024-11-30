close global

F1 Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream

Qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix will get underway today, (Saturday, November 30, local time) as the battle for the team title hots up.

The drivers' championship was wrapped up in Las Vegas last weekend by Max Verstappen, but he's unlikely to be able to help Red Bull do the double, with McLaren and Ferrari leading the table.

The Milton-Keynes based outfit tumbled down to third in the constructors' following a strong result from Ferrari at the US and Mexican Grands Prix and have failed to return to the championship fight since.

Red Bull's struggle in the constructors' can be tied, in part, to Sergio Perez's inability to score consistent points for the team in recent races.

McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull will all battle it out for pole position out under the floodlights in Qatar, but could Mercedes disrupt their fight after a 1-2 last time in Las Vegas?

Can McLaren keep their hold on the constructors' trophy in Qatar?

Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, November 30, 2024

The qualifying session in Qatar kicks off today at 9pm local time, a few hours after the sprint race.

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Local time: 9pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 1pm Saturday
United States (CDT): 12pm Saturday
United States (PDT): 10am Saturday
United Kingdom (GMT): 6pm Saturday
Central European Time: 7pm Saturday
Australia (AEDT): 5am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 2am Sunday
Australia (ACST): 4:30am Sunday
Mexico: 12pm Saturday
Japan (JST): 3am Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 8pm Saturday
Egypt (EET): 8pm Saturday
China (CST): 2am Sunday
India (IST): 11:30pm Saturday
Brazil: 3pm Saturday
Singapore: 2am Sunday
Saudi Arabia: 9pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 10pm Saturday
Turkey: 9pm Saturday

How to watch the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

