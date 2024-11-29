F1 Qatar GP Results Today: Ferrari make CHAMPIONSHIP statement as Red Bulls struggle
Ferrari made an early statement at the Qatar Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc top of the timing boards by some distance.
The team in red are just 24 points behind McLaren in the constructors' championship with two race weekends to go, with extra points on offer thanks to the sprint race in Qatar.
Red Bull are nominally still in the running too, but at 53 points behind and with Sergio Perez struggling to pull his weight, they're likely to officially drop out of contention this weekend. Perez could only set the 18th fastest time of the session, with Max Verstappen 11th.
The running in Lusail, the only practice session of the weekend thanks to the sprint format, featured a number of drivers finding the limits of their cars, often running well wide with Lando Norris in particular having a huge snap of oversteer.
F1 FP1 Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2024
1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:21.953sec
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.425sec
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.472sec
4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.582sec
5. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.092sec
6. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.111sec
7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.146sec
8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1.207sec
9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.208sec
10. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1.235sec
11. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +1.260sec
12. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.274sec
13. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.292sec
14. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1.609sec
15. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.667sec
16. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.762sec
17. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.927sec
18. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +2.086sec
19. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +2.247sec
20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +2.327sec
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last weekend.
Is there F1 today?
Yes, sprint qualifying is due to take place later on Friday. The session is due to start at 12:30pm Eastern/9:30am Pacific.

