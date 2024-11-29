F1 Qatar Grand Prix Practice Today: Start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
The 2024 Formula 1 season comes to a close as the Qatar Grand Prix hosts the penultimate race of the season at Lusail International Circuit.
However, the drivers' title has already been decided after Max Verstappen claimed his fourth championship at the Las Vegas GP, with only the constructors' left to be contested.
McLaren remain at the top of the standings, but Ferrari have gradually closed the gap with 24 points now separating them from their rivals.
Meanwhile, Red Bull languish in third after a disappointing run of performances for Sergio Perez during the races in the Americas.
However, neither of the top three teams emerged victorious from Las Vegas, where Mercedes dominated the weekend with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton claiming a 1-2.
Can Mercedes continue their excellent run of form into Qatar? Or will another team claim the victory in not just the grand prix but also Saturday's sprint?
F1 Practice times - Qatar Grand Prix
The action starts today (Friday, November 29) with FP1 at 4:30pm local time (AST), which will be the one and only practice session of the weekend.
Sprint Qualifying will follow at 8:30pm on Friday to set the grid for Saturday's race which gets underway at 5:00pm.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Qatar Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, November 29 2024
Local time (AST): 4:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (GMT): 1:30pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 2:30pm Friday
United States (EST): 8:30am Friday
United States (CST): 7:30am Friday
United States (PST): 5:30am Friday
Australia (AEDT): 12:30am Saturday
Australia (AWST): 9:30pm Friday
Australia (ACDT): 12:00am Saturday
Mexico (CST): 7:30am Friday
Japan (JST): 10:30pm Friday
Brazil (BRT): 10:30am Friday
South Africa (SAST): 3:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST): 3:30pm Friday
China (CST): 9:30pm Friday
India (IST): 9:00pm Friday
Singapore (SGT): 9:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 4:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 5:30pm Friday
Turkey (EEST): 4:30pm Friday
How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
