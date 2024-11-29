F1 Qatar Grand Prix Practice Today: Start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

The 2024 Formula 1 season comes to a close as the Qatar Grand Prix hosts the penultimate race of the season at Lusail International Circuit.

However, the drivers' title has already been decided after Max Verstappen claimed his fourth championship at the Las Vegas GP, with only the constructors' left to be contested.

McLaren remain at the top of the standings, but Ferrari have gradually closed the gap with 24 points now separating them from their rivals.

Meanwhile, Red Bull languish in third after a disappointing run of performances for Sergio Perez during the races in the Americas.

However, neither of the top three teams emerged victorious from Las Vegas, where Mercedes dominated the weekend with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton claiming a 1-2.

Can Mercedes continue their excellent run of form into Qatar? Or will another team claim the victory in not just the grand prix but also Saturday's sprint?

Max Verstappen enters the Qatar Grand Prix as a four-time world champion

F1 Practice times - Qatar Grand Prix

The action starts today (Friday, November 29) with FP1 at 4:30pm local time (AST), which will be the one and only practice session of the weekend.

Sprint Qualifying will follow at 8:30pm on Friday to set the grid for Saturday's race which gets underway at 5:00pm.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Qatar Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, November 29 2024

Local time (AST): 4:30pm Friday

United Kingdom (GMT): 1:30pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 2:30pm Friday

United States (EST): 8:30am Friday

United States (CST): 7:30am Friday

United States (PST): 5:30am Friday

Australia (AEDT): 12:30am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 9:30pm Friday

Australia (ACDT): 12:00am Saturday

Mexico (CST): 7:30am Friday

Japan (JST): 10:30pm Friday

Brazil (BRT): 10:30am Friday

South Africa (SAST): 3:30pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 3:30pm Friday

China (CST): 9:30pm Friday

India (IST): 9:00pm Friday

Singapore (SGT): 9:30pm Friday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 4:30pm Friday

United Arab Emirates (GST): 5:30pm Friday

Turkey (EEST): 4:30pm Friday



How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

