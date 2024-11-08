Ferrari announce IMMEDIATE driver switch
Ferrari announce IMMEDIATE driver switch
Ferrari have announced that one of their drivers will be competing for a new team for the rest of the season.
The team are already prepared for a big switch in the off-season, with Lewis Hamilton coming in to replace Carlos Sainz – who himself will head to Williams.
Leclerc came home fifth behind race winner Max Verstappen, Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, and Mercedes' star George Russell, while his team-mate crashed out as conditions caused havoc on the track.
The result dented the Italian outfit's chances of securing a first constructors' championship since 2008 having emerged as a surprise challenger in recent months.
With just three races remaining, they sit 36 points behind leaders McLaren and 13 ahead of reigning champions Red Bull.
Rising star handed opportunity to shine
Regardless of what transpires over the final stages of the season, the team have plenty to look forward to with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton set to make the switch from Mercedes in 2025.
And now, one of their up-and-coming stars has been given the opportunity to show what he can do the sport's second tier.
Ferrari Driver Academy member Dino Beganovic has competed in F3 for the past two seasons, but will soon make the step up to F2 after it was announced he will race for DAMS Lucas Oil for the rest of this campaign.
The Swede will replace American Juan Manuel Correa in Qatar later this month before lining up once again for the season finale in Abu Dhabi in December.
In a statement released on the team's website, the 20-year-old said: “I can’t wait to make my Formula 2 debut with DAMS Lucas Oil, who has so much history as well as a tremendous drive to achieve great results.
"This feels like the natural next step in my career, and I’m ready for the challenge in an extremely competitive championship.
"My aim for these two races is to learn as much as possible and to be scoring points in my first F2 action in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.”
