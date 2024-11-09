Hamilton shock F1 EXIT from Mercedes makes perfect sense ahead of Ferrari move
Hamilton shock F1 EXIT from Mercedes makes perfect sense ahead of Ferrari move
After a horrendous weekend at the Brazilian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton's adoring fans could be forgiven for thinking that things could not get any worse this season.
However, a strange radio message from the seven-time Formula 1 champion after his horror outing sparked frenzy after the Brit implied it could be his 'last time to perform'. Instantly, rumors began to surface that Hamilton could walk away from Mercedes with immediate effect.
Hamilton is already scheduled to join Ferrari from the 2025 season, and after the race, the 39-year-old added fuel to the fire, suggesting that he could do with a break before his Ferrari move, having been complaining of back pain throughout the grand prix due to an unstable Mercedes car.
GPFans contacted Mercedes on Hamilton's comments over team radio, and they informed us that there are no plans for Hamilton to be released from his Mercedes contract early. However, the more we thought about it, the more the idea made sense from a driver and team point of view.
Kimi Antonelli waiting for his chance
Once Hamilton had announced that he would be ditching his highly successful 12-season tenure at Mercedes in order to join Ferrari, the search started immediately for his replacement.
Max Verstappen was tipped with a shock move to Mercedes, while Sebastian Vettel was linked with a stunning return to the sport, but it was an 18-year-old who the team decided to put their faith in - young Italian sensation Kimi Antonelli.
The decision taken by Mercedes is a huge risk, not least because of Antonelli's faltering performances in F2, albeit in an underperforming car.
When Mercedes signed the 18-year-old, he had no experience in an official F1 session. That has now changed thanks to a couple of practice sessions, but the Italian has still not competed in a competitive session such as qualifying or a race.
If Hamilton were to step aside a few races early, it could give Antonelli some crucial F1 experience while the pressure is off, allowing the Italian to get used to a full race weekend and what it will be like going wheel-to-wheel against the very best drivers in the world.
Were it to go pear-shaped, no problem. Mercedes are comfortably fourth in the constructors' championship, with no threat from behind and no chance of challenging the top three teams, and it's a similar situation for the seven-time champion in the drivers' championship.
Give Hamilton a break from F1
Following three seasons of underperformance compared to the eight consecutive constructors' titles that Mercedes won between 2014-2021, you can forgive Hamilton's downbeat mood that he has adopted for much of 2024.
The season has at least provided the Brit with his 104th and 105th career victories, ending a win drought that had been in place since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP, but he has often used the word 'worst' to describe his or Mercedes' season.
Hamilton's reason for heading to Ferrari is in a last-ditch attempt to claim an unprecedented eighth world championship title before his time in the sport comes to an end, and the signs of Ferrari's improvement in recent weeks suggest that is a possibility.
However, Hamilton will need to be refreshed and ready to go right from the off in 2025 if he's to beat Charles Leclerc and the other highly talented younger drivers on the grid.
Giving himself an extra bit of time off to rest and recuperate may just pave the way for a fresh and firing Hamilton once more.
