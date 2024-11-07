Hamilton offers a MILLION DOLLARS to solve annoying issue

Lewis Hamilton has offered a 'million dollar' reward for anyone who can help him with an issue that's been plaguing him all year.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion had a nightmarish weekend last time out in Brazil, finishing 11th in the sprint race before struggling to 10th in the Sunday feature race, showing little of his usual wet weather prowess.

Usually a master in wet conditions, Hamilton struggled greatly in qualifying, not for the first time this season, being knocked out in Q1 and starting the race down in 16th.

While the Brit had a good start to the race which saw him up in 10th by the end of the first lap, Hamilton suffered an error-strewn Sunday which meant he could not improve on that position, and took home a single point from an Interlagos weekend in which a maximum of 34 were available.

Lewis Hamilton has had a disappointing 2024 season

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton's Mercedes dream faltering

Hamilton has now dropped below team-mate George Russell in the drivers' championship, despite having a 25-point head start on his fellow Brit due to Russell being disqualified from a race that Hamilton won in Belgium.

The 39-year-old is also 16-5 down to Russell in qualifying, a daunting statistic considering Hamilton will be up against arguably the best qualifier on the grid in Charles Leclerc at Ferrari next season.

Hamilton has been attempting to sign off his hugely successful 12 seasons at Mercedes in style, but a DNF in the US GP, and this poor weekend mean he has taken just 26 points from his last five races.

Both Hamilton and Russell have suffered with performance inconsistencies all season-long, with the W15 guiding the pair to three wins in four races during the summer, but more often than not looking like the fourth-fastest car on the grid.

Now, Hamilton has voiced his frustrations about the inconsistencies, even asking the media to investigate the problems themselves.

"You tell me," he told a reporter after the race. "That’s the million-dollar question. If you can find it [the problem], I’ll give you a million dollars."

