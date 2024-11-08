Red Bull demand FIA INVESTIGATION into rival team

Red Bull have reportedly requested that the FIA investigate one of their rivals, as the race for the constructors' championship hots up.

With three races left in the season, McLaren head into the final triple-header 49 points ahead of the current champions, with Ferrari splitting the pair.

Furthermore, Lando Norris is in a drivers' championship battle with Red Bull's superstar driver Max Verstappen.

The two championship battles have often been fierce throughout 2024, with Red Bull complaining on a number of occasions about supposed illegalities with McLaren's car design, including both their front wing and their rear wing, although the FIA have not officially deemed McLaren's car to feature any illegalities.

FIA investigating alleged McLaren infringement

Now, it appears that Red Bull are once again accusing McLaren of alleged discrepancies between what they are doing on-track, and the FIA rules.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, Red Bull have asked the FIA to investigate McLaren and a number of other teams.

It surrounds a supposed loophole in the rules that is allegedly seeing the accused teams fill their tyres with water ahead of races, in order to help prevent overheating.

The German publication have suggested that both Pirelli and the FIA are looking into the complaints, with it being suggested that even a tiny amount of water inserted into the tyres could have the desired effect.

GPFans have contacted the FIA and Red Bull for comment, while McLaren representatives declined to comment on the claims.

