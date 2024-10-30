Red Bull reveal FIA COMPLAINT plan after Verstappen penalized

Red Bull F1 chief Christian Horner has revealed the team's plans regarding a right of review after their star driver Max Verstappen was hit with multiple penalties at the Mexican Grand Prix.

After huge controversy in Austin when racing with championship rival Lando Norris, the pair were at it again in Mexico City, although it was Verstappen who was punished on this occasion.

READ MORE: Surprise F1 star tipped to REPLACE Perez at Red Bull

Norris lost out at COTA but walked away on top at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez after the Dutchman picked up not one, but two, 10-second time penalties.

The three-time F1 champion was judged to be the guilty party on two different turns as some tense racing between the pair saw neither driver willing to yield.

The stewards deemed that Verstappen both forced Norris off the track and then gained a lasting advantage by leaving the track a few corners later.

Max Verstappen was given two 10-second penalties in Mexico

The Dutchman finished the race down in P6

Will Red Bull protest Max Verstappen penalty?

After Norris' penalty in the US, McLaren lodged a Right of Review protest, something that ultimately failed.

All eyes have been on Horner and Red Bull if they too were to try their luck at overturning one or both of the penalties, but the 50-year-old has since confirmed that the team have no plans to do so or raise any complaint.

"We won't activate the right or review on this," he told the F1 media.

READ MORE: Verstappen speaks out on move to IndyCar

Christian Horner will not protest the penalties from Mexico

"The most important thing to address is: what is the way to go racing going forward?

"I'm not sure that it's clear to the drivers, or certain aspects of it, that you've just got to have your nose ahead at the apex point, which means you're going to do this – you're going to come off the brakes and carry speed to get to that point to say: 'I'm ahead of that at that point in time', even though you wouldn't have made the pass."

Red Bull head to the Brazilian Grand Prix third in the constructors' championship after Ferrari moved ahead of the reigning champions thanks to a victory from Carlos Sainz and a Charles Leclerc P3 finish in Mexico.

READ MORE: Ricciardo 'OFFER' revealed as NASCAR talk addressed

Related