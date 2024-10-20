Lando Norris penalty decision CONFIRMED at US Grand Prix
The FIA have confirmed the outcome of an investigation into title-challenger Lando Norris at the United States GP.
The Brit lost two points to Max Verstappen in Saturday's sprint race, the Dutchman leading from lights to flag, after Norris was passed by Carlos Sainz on the last lap.
The McLaren star looked set to finish the race in second and limit the damage from Verstappen’s victory, however he fell prey to Ferraris on the final lap.
Norris locked up heading into Turn One on the final lap, allowing Carlos Sainz to breeze through and claim second, and stole a crucial point off his former McLaren team-mate.
Lando Norris investigated by the stewards after US GP sprint
However, Norris’ defence against the Ferraris saw him being placed under investigation by the stewards for ‘driving erratically’ on the last lap of the race.
After losing second place to Sainz, Norris was faced by the threat of Charles Leclerc where he locked up again, struggling on his tyres.
Attempting an overtake on the Brit, movement from Norris nearly caused a collision with Leclerc during the race finale, with the two luckily avoiding contact.
Following an investigation from the stewards, they have determined that no further action will be taken with Norris.
The stewards reviewed the data and found that ‘there did not appear to be any significant changes of direction under braking’ and that his move was legitimately defensive, thus meaning there was no erratic driving.
