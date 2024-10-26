Formula 1 qualifying is set to get underway at the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix today (Saturday, October 26), as the battle for both championships threatens to go down to the wire.

Lando Norris lost ground to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship last time out, and will be hoping to claim pole position in order to try and start eating into the Dutchman's lead.

Norris was slammed with a five-second penalty at the US GP for an illegal overtake, which saw him demoted from third to fourth, and allowed Verstappen to extend his lead to 57 points in the drivers' standings.

However, it was Ferrari who demonstrated the strongest package at COTA, with Charles Leclerc achieving his third race victory of the season.

Will the Scuderia maintain their advantage heading into qualifying in Mexico? Or can McLaren claim their spot ahead of Red Bull at the top of the grid?

Mexican Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, October 26, 2024

The qualifying session in Mexico City kicks off today at 3pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time: 3pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 10pm Saturday

Central European Time: 11pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 5pm Saturday

United States (CDT): 4pm Saturday

United States (PDT): 2pm Saturday

Australia (AEST): 8am Sunday

Australia (AWST): 5am Sunday

Australia (ACST): 7:30am Sunday

Japan (JST): 6am Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 11pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 12am Sunday

China (CST): 5am Sunday

India (IST): 2:30am Sunday

Brazil: 6pm Saturday

Singapore: 5am Sunday

Saudi Arabia: 12am Sunday

United Arab Emirates: 1am Sunday

Turkey: 12am Sunday



How to watch the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

