F1 Qualifying Today: Mexican Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 qualifying is set to get underway at the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix today (Saturday, October 26), as the battle for both championships threatens to go down to the wire.
Lando Norris lost ground to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship last time out, and will be hoping to claim pole position in order to try and start eating into the Dutchman's lead.
Norris was slammed with a five-second penalty at the US GP for an illegal overtake, which saw him demoted from third to fourth, and allowed Verstappen to extend his lead to 57 points in the drivers' standings.
However, it was Ferrari who demonstrated the strongest package at COTA, with Charles Leclerc achieving his third race victory of the season.
Will the Scuderia maintain their advantage heading into qualifying in Mexico? Or can McLaren claim their spot ahead of Red Bull at the top of the grid?
Mexican Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, October 26, 2024
The qualifying session in Mexico City kicks off today at 3pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time: 3pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 10pm Saturday
Central European Time: 11pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 5pm Saturday
United States (CDT): 4pm Saturday
United States (PDT): 2pm Saturday
Australia (AEST): 8am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 5am Sunday
Australia (ACST): 7:30am Sunday
Japan (JST): 6am Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 11pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 12am Sunday
China (CST): 5am Sunday
India (IST): 2:30am Sunday
Brazil: 6pm Saturday
Singapore: 5am Sunday
Saudi Arabia: 12am Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 1am Sunday
Turkey: 12am Sunday
How to watch the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
