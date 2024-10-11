close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
British racing star signs deal with Indy 500 winning team

British racing star signs deal with Indy 500 winning team

British racing star signs deal with Indy 500 winning team

British racing star signs deal with Indy 500 winning team

British racing star Louis Foster has signed a new multi-year deal with Indy 500 winning team Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for 2025.

The 21-year-old produced a dominant performance during the 2024 Indy NXT season, clinching the championship after taking eight wins, mirroring IndyCar stars Pato O’Ward and Kyle Kirkwood.

READ MORE: Axed IndyCar star admits major financial difficulties

Foster also raced alongside fellow British sensation Jamie Chadwick at Andretti Global this year, with the latter making history by becoming the first woman to win on a road course in Indy NXT.

However, Foster will not continue into IndyCar with Andretti, and has instead signing for a rival team.

Jamie Chadwick became the first woman to win an Indy NXT road course race this year

Can Louis Foster challenge for wins in IndyCar?

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing have won 25 IndyCar races and the iconic Indianapolis 500 twice, in 2004 and 2020, but only produced one podium result in 2024 with Christian Lundgaard.

The Dane will move to Arrow McLaren next season, meaning Foster will line-up alongside Graham Rahal next season, with the final spot at the team yet to be filled for 2025.

READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect

“I am really looking forward to working with the team. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing have Indy 500 victories, obviously Bobby has won an Indy 500 and there is a great wealth of knowledge with the team," Foster said in regards to his signing.

"I’m hoping that coming off the experience gained from winning the Indy NXT championship, that will leave me in a good stance to get the ball rolling.

"This is where the hard work starts. We will start the preparations and make sure we get hit the ground running in St. Pete.”

READ MORE: F1 driver OPEN to IndyCar move with future in doubt

Related

IndyCar Pato O'Ward Andretti Global Indy 500 Christian Lundgaard Jamie Chadwick
Palou hints at STUNNING switch to rival series
IndyCar News

Palou hints at STUNNING switch to rival series

  • October 5, 2024 23:00
F1 and IndyCar champion name drops ICONIC US tracks in favorite circuit debate
IndyCar News

F1 and IndyCar champion name drops ICONIC US tracks in favorite circuit debate

  • October 5, 2024 03:00

Latest News

NASCAR News

NASCAR icon announces exciting NEW project

  • 42 minutes ago
IndyCar News

British racing star signs deal with Indy 500 winning team

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR News

NASCAR teams pledge $2 million dollars for Hurricane Helene relief in official statement

  • Today 16:00
Latest F1 News

FIA issue statement amid fears of event CANCELLATION

  • Today 04:00
NASCAR News

Briscoe makes MAJOR announcement ahead of Roval 400

  • Today 02:00
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo emerges as SURPRISE target for 2025 OFFER

  • Today 00:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x