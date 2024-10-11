British racing star signs deal with Indy 500 winning team

British racing star Louis Foster has signed a new multi-year deal with Indy 500 winning team Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for 2025.

The 21-year-old produced a dominant performance during the 2024 Indy NXT season, clinching the championship after taking eight wins, mirroring IndyCar stars Pato O’Ward and Kyle Kirkwood.

Foster also raced alongside fellow British sensation Jamie Chadwick at Andretti Global this year, with the latter making history by becoming the first woman to win on a road course in Indy NXT.

However, Foster will not continue into IndyCar with Andretti, and has instead signing for a rival team.

Jamie Chadwick became the first woman to win an Indy NXT road course race this year

Can Louis Foster challenge for wins in IndyCar?

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing have won 25 IndyCar races and the iconic Indianapolis 500 twice, in 2004 and 2020, but only produced one podium result in 2024 with Christian Lundgaard.

The Dane will move to Arrow McLaren next season, meaning Foster will line-up alongside Graham Rahal next season, with the final spot at the team yet to be filled for 2025.

“I am really looking forward to working with the team. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing have Indy 500 victories, obviously Bobby has won an Indy 500 and there is a great wealth of knowledge with the team," Foster said in regards to his signing.

"I’m hoping that coming off the experience gained from winning the Indy NXT championship, that will leave me in a good stance to get the ball rolling.

"This is where the hard work starts. We will start the preparations and make sure we get hit the ground running in St. Pete.”

