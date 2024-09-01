O’Ward claims IndyCar team deserve to get ‘a***s kicked’

Pato O’Ward has delivered a brutal rant regarding his IndyCar season with Arrow McLaren this year claiming they deserve to get beaten.

The Chevy-powered team have 23 IndyCar season victories to their name, and after a win in Mid-Ohio for O’Ward they looked to build on this momentum for the rest of the season.

READ MORE: IndyCar team eyeing 'next level' as MAJOR change confirmed

However, the Arrow McLaren star’s campaign has significantly derailed since the Grand Prix of Toronto where he finished P17.

O’Ward’s run of poor luck has led to a P26 and P15 finish in the past two races respectively, leaving the team scratching their heads about where they have gone wrong.

Pato O'Ward's last win was at Mid-Ohio

Why are Arrow McLaren struggling?

A frustrated O’Ward has bemoaned their dip in performance blaming the ‘new tire’ as he launched into a brutal rant over Arrow McLaren’s performance.

“We can forget about the championship,” he said to RACER.

“Miserable, all three cars. The fact of the matter is, right now, we suck.

“Not because of effort. But because with this new tire, we didn’t seem to get it to engage, and then in the race, it was the opposite of qualifying.

“We couldn’t get the to work, but we could get the to work. So it’s just very confusing. It’s really frustrating. I’m glad we’re getting our asses kicked.”

READ MORE: Mystery surrounds IndyCar driver signing announcement

Moved forward, but there's more to be done. 🧡



On to Milwaukee next week. pic.twitter.com/ZbDY0tJPtU — Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team (@ArrowMcLaren) August 25, 2024

“I feel like in the past, it hasn’t been this aggressive or this bad, but this will force everyone to look deep at things,” O’Ward added.

“If this doesn’t give us motivation, I don’t know what will. And the reality is, maybe in the years past, we weren’t at as big of a deficit — I just feel like the deficit seems to be bigger and bigger.

"We keep raising our bar, but sometimes we need to bring it back down to scoring points instead of always going big for wins."

READ MORE: Cullen hints at long-term link up with IndyCar star

Related