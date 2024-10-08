Haas show off F1 star's STUNNING US GP tributes ahead of 2024 race

The Haas Formula 1 team are preparing for the upcoming United States Grand Prix, paying tribute to the pair's previous 'Austin special' displayed at the event.

The 19th round of the 2024 season will take place on October 18, with stars of the sport taking to the track at the Circuit of the Americas as the competition heats up.

READ MORE: F1 announce INSANE ticket price for Las Vegas GP

With just six races left for the stars of the grid to claim as many points as possible, every change will count, especially for Haas who currently sit seventh in the team standings.

Just three points behind the Red Bull junior team, the American outfit will be doing all they can to motivate their drivers Magnussen and Hulkenberg in a last-minute push for results.

Magnussen first drove for the team from 2017 until 2020, before taking a break from the sport. The Danish driver then returned in spectacular fashion in 2022, claiming his first and only pole position.

Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen will not drive for Haas F1 in 2025

READ MORE: Haas F1 star reveals HUGE admiration for IndyCar with 2025 drive unconfirmed

Haas F1 reflect on stunning US tributes

With the 2025 lineup already confirmed to not include Magnussen or Hulkenberg, this year's US GP at COTA will be a great opportunity for the team to once again pay tribute through special designs on the racer's helmets.

The team have instead opted for a fresh pairing next season, signing rookie Ollie Bearman and swooping in to secure Esteban Ocon after his departure from Alpine.

It seems Haas are now reflecting on their past experiences at the race in Austin, paying tribute to both their drivers 2023 helmet designs.

The 2023 US GP saw Haas miss out in the points, with Hulkenberg just outside in 11th and team-mate Magnussen finishing 14th.

One success for the team however were the US helmets, with Magnussen sporting a stylish Texas tribute and Hulkenberg a very patriotic star-spangled red white and blue design.

READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses move to US racing series after 'last F1 race'

Related