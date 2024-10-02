COTA set for INSANE $65M F1 side project

The host of the United States Grand Prix has reportedly raised a huge portion of their $65 million goal in order to fund a show-stopping attraction at the track.

With Formula 1 gearing up to return to COTA later this month, fans might be surprised to hear that all their efforts at the circuit are not necessarily focused on this year's event.

The 19th round of the 2024 F1 season heads to Austin as the championship battle continues at the US GP on October 20.

Current title leader Max Verstappen will be hoping Red Bull have found the missing ingredient following his poor run in form of late, resulting in his nearest championship challenger Lando Norris to be just 52 points behind him in the standings.

As if the on-track action isn't enough for F1 fans, spectators could be treated with an exciting addition to the grand prix festivities in Austin, with the future of the track reportedly set for a major change.

Lando Norris is battling Max Verstappen for the 2024 F1 championship

COTA raise money for crazy track addition

According to reports from the Austin Business Journal, COTA has already raised $45m towards a long-awaited amusement park, as detailed in: "a pair of Sept. 23 filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"The filings detail how Delaware-based COTA Emerald Fund LP has raised more than $46 million of the sum so far — about $36 million from a group of 14 unidentified investors, and $10 million from an unidentified single investor.

The attractions, rumored to be built on Turn 19 and 20 of the iconic circuit, are reportedly under construction, meaning grand prix attendees could be met with a bit of an eyesore at this year's event.

F1 returns to America this month for the US GP in Austin

The report also included comments from Alyssa Epstein, COTA's general counsel who is listed in the filings, in which she confirmed that the money was from a recent fundraiser: "in connection with amusement park construction."

In her statement, she also revealed that COTA plans to: "share the development with Austin in 2025", meaning more details should swiftly follow.

GPFans has contacted COTA for comment on the reports.

