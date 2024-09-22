Norris and Verstappen FIGHT as McLaren star suffers setback

McLaren star Lando Norris is battling Max Verstappen at the Singapore Grand Prix, with the papaya car leading the way after lap one at Marina Bay.

The Brit's excellent start came as shock as the star has struggled to hold onto his lead past the first corner in previous races.

Elsewhere, Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri suffered an early setback at the start, losing a place to the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg. The Aussie soon regained the place with a fantastic overtake, however.

Lewis Hamilton currently sits third, finding no way past his Red Bull rival as the Mercedes' fell back from the front.

All the drivers managed to get off the line without an incident, staying away from the barriers around the street circuit.

Sergio Perez, who exited qualifying in Q2 on Saturday, charged his way up into the top ten just behind the Williams of Franco Colapinto in P9.

The Argentinian's more experienced team-mate Alex Albon, however, slipped down the order into P15.

