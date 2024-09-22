close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Norris and Verstappen FIGHT as McLaren star suffers setback

Norris and Verstappen FIGHT as McLaren star suffers setback

Norris and Verstappen FIGHT as McLaren star suffers setback

Norris and Verstappen FIGHT as McLaren star suffers setback

McLaren star Lando Norris is battling Max Verstappen at the Singapore Grand Prix, with the papaya car leading the way after lap one at Marina Bay.

The Brit's excellent start came as shock as the star has struggled to hold onto his lead past the first corner in previous races.

READ MORE: Driver replacement decision confirmed by Haas ahead of Singapore GP

Elsewhere, Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri suffered an early setback at the start, losing a place to the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg. The Aussie soon regained the place with a fantastic overtake, however.

Lewis Hamilton currently sits third, finding no way past his Red Bull rival as the Mercedes' fell back from the front.

All the drivers managed to get off the line without an incident, staying away from the barriers around the street circuit.

Sergio Perez, who exited qualifying in Q2 on Saturday, charged his way up into the top ten just behind the Williams of Franco Colapinto in P9.

The Argentinian's more experienced team-mate Alex Albon, however, slipped down the order into P15.

READ MORE: Fans SLAM team boss for 'disrespectful' comments on American star

Related

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Singapore Grand Prix
F1 starting grid with penalties applied for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 starting grid with penalties applied for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

  • Today 12:16
F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start times, TV channel and live stream
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start times, TV channel and live stream

  • Today 07:00

Latest News

Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Norris DOMINATES Verstappen as championship battle intensifies

  • 49 minutes ago
Singapore Grand Prix

Verstappen FURIOUS at Singapore GP as F1 champ launches 'undercut' rant

  • 1 uur geleden
Singapore Grand Prix

Hamilton ANGRY as star suffers setback at Singapore GP

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR

NASCAR Bristol Results: Larson DOMINATES under the lights as Hamlin rescues playoff bid

  • 3 uur geleden
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it

  • 2 uur geleden
Singapore Grand Prix

FIA hit Ferrari F1 star with PENALTY at Singapore GP

  • 2 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x