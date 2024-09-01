Haas star claims STUNNING victory at Italian GP
A Ferrari driver has taken a victory at the Scuderia's famous home venue at Monza.
The Italian team are supported raucously every year at their home race, which is taking place for the 74th time in F1 in 2024.
The last winner in the red car at the sport's fastest circuit was Charles Leclerc, who heroically fended off both Mercedes drivers in 2019.
This weekend, another of the team's stars took victory at Monza, albeit not one of their full-time F1 competitors.
Which Ferrari driver won at Monza?
Ferrari are not the only local team to race at the Temple of Speed. Alongside F1 counterparts Visa Cash App RB, support series teams Prema and Trident were also hoping for home glory.
Indeed, Prema took the adulation of their Italian fans with victory in the F2 sprint race at the Italian Grand Prix.
To add to the fitting win, it was achieved by Ferrari junior driver Oliver Bearman, who will race in F1 with Haas in 2025.
The British youngster shot to Ferrari fame when he stood in for Carlos Sainz in Saudi Arabia, and raced admirably to pick up six points from P7.
A Ferrari junior winning for an Italian team in Monza— Formula 2 (@Formula2) August 31, 2024
How does that feel @OllieBearman? 😏#F2 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/5OEnE8Dx3v
In the first F2 race at Monza, Bearman went six places better to pick up his second sprint race win of the season.
Bearman banished the woes of a five-place grid penalty to secure victory from eighth, leading the way from lap seven to the chequered flag.
It is another Monza trophy to add to his collection, alongside the 2023 F2 feature race crown.
The 19-year-old will draw important confidence from the win, as despite impressing on his F1 debut, he has had a quiet F2 season and remains outside the top ten in the standings.
