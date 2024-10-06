Ricciardo offered F1 HOPE for US GP

Daniel Ricciardo could make a shock return to the United States Grand Prix, despite being axed from RB.

The team opted for the youth of Liam Lawson for the remainder of the season, after Ricciardo failed to deliver consistently in 2024.

READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses move to US racing series after 'last F1 race'

It leaves Ricciardo displaced and with no viable options for a full-time seat back on the Formula 1 grid, although Red Bull have recently offered him an ambassadorial role.

Now, Ricciardo has been provided with another offer heading into the US GP weekend.

Daniel Ricciardo has been replaced at RB

Liam Lawson will replace Daniel Ricciardo on the F1 grid

Ricciardo to make Austin appearance?

F1 heads to Austin later in October for the 19th round of the championship, a season in which Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have fiercely fought for the world drivers' title.

Lawson will harbour hopes of one day becoming Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate, having already displaced one fan favourite in Ricciardo.

The 35-year-old's witty charm and supreme talent buoyed him into the hearts of F1 fans around the world, and he will likely now retire from the sport with eight grand prix victories and 32 podiums.

Now, a key figure from the US GP in Austin has extended an invitation to Ricciardo to still come along to the race and meet his adoring fans.

Race promoter Bobby Epstein told The Guardian: "If you’re coming, though, because he’s part of the F1 community, he can still be part of the F1 community in a pretty meaningful way. He’s really, really loved in Texas and I think he likes it here.

"I hope he’s still coming here because we’ve got a lot of people that would love to shake his hand or get his autograph or take a picture or just see him around town. We’ll keep him busy."

READ MORE: Horner makes Ricciardo guarantee as Red Bull chief pays EMOTIONAL tribute following F1 exit

Related