Deebo Samuel showcases INSANE skill as NFL star lives F1 fantasy

NFL star Deebo Samuel has lived out the fantasy of any Formula 1 fan, featuring alongside McLaren star Lando Norris in an exciting recent video in which he was able to showcase some real skills.

Fantasy owners are currently pondering whether to pick the 49ers' wide receiver for their fantasy team this weekend amid his return from injury, with Samuel listed as questionable as his team prepares to host the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

However, just days before the clash, Samuel has appeared alongside Norris in an episode of 'Game Recognize Game' posted to over 13 million subscribers on the official NFL YouTube channel.

For those unaware, both Samuel and Norris are huge stars in their respective sports.

Earlier this year, Samuel was voted by his fellow players as No. 30 on the NFL's 'The Top 100 Players of 2024' list, for example, whilst Norris is currently challenging for the drivers' world championship in F1, looking to defeat rival and three-time champion Max Verstappen.

In the video, both stars show each other some aspects of their respective sports and training regimes, with Samuel also given an exclusive tour of the McLaren F1 team's base - McLaren Technology Centre.

Lando Norris is a three-time GP winner in Formula 1

Deebo Samuel 'plays' at McLaren

The 'Game Recognize Game' episode starts with Norris and Samuel in the gym, with the wide receiver clear that he 'just catches balls' before the McLaren star puts him through a test to check how good his reactions are.

The apparatus is known as a 'Batak Board' and helps F1 drivers improve their reaction times, focus, stamina, and peripheral vision.

Samuel scores 38 points in 30 seconds on the equipment, with Norris alongside him giggling throughout. Norris then proceeds to crush Samuel's score, even despite the NFL star attempting to slow him down throughout.

Norris then puts Samuel through some neck training - arguably one of the most important aspects of preparing for F1 - with the NFL star, perhaps unsurprisingly, holding his own in this regard and able to showcase some insane strength.

Lando Norris is challenging for the F1 2024 world championship

In the video, Samuel proceeds to be given a tour of McLaren's road cars, so be sure to watch out for one on the streets of San Francisco soon. "My next purchase cos I have a good bit of cars," Samuel remarks before being given a drive around in a McLaren 750S.

To end his trip to MTC, Samuel hits the track in F1 machinery - well, at least virtually. McLaren have an esports branch and in their base, both Samuel and Norris head on to the simulators for a virtual race at Silverstone - the home of the British Grand Prix - with the 49ers man showcasing some strong esports skills in the 'wet'.

"That s*** was crazy," Samuel remarked as he crossed the finish line, appearing to very much enjoy his virtual F1 outing.

