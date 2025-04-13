Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari apology at Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1 legend issued an apology to his Ferrari team after a 'poor' performance in qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Despite his struggles so far this season, the seven-time champion headed into the weekend full of optimism with Ferrari delivering the first upgrades of the season to the SF-25.

However, Hamilton could only qualify P9 for Sunday's race on Saturday, with his team-mate Charles Leclerc qualifying in third and outshining him. And, Leclerc will also start second in tomorrow's grand prix after George Russell was handed a grid drop by the FIA.

On the team radio following the conclusion of Saturday's qualifying, Hamilton apologized to his team: "I’m sorry guys, sorry man. Really sorry."

Hamilton delivers blunt assessment of Ferrari performance

Post-qualifying, Hamilton appeared unimpressed cutting a frustrated figure when talking to the media.

When asked shortly after about what he was apologizing for, Hamilton then told Sky F1: "It was about my poor performance,"

"No reasons, not doing the job. It happens every Saturday."

Hamilton's comments are concerning given the hope he appeared to have pinned on the Scuderia's upgrades for the fourth race weekend of 2025, with his disappointment over his consistently poor qualifying form with Ferrari reminiscent of his comments at Mercedes last year before he departed the team.

Following sprint qualifying at the 2024 Qatar GP, Hamilton responded to his P7 result by declaring: "[It's the] same every weekend... I'm definitely not fast anymore."

In his debut season in red so far, Hamilton has failed to qualify in the top three ahead of a full grand prix race, with his best result P5 in China, which was also a setback given his sprint race victory just hours before in Shanghai.

