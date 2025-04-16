Christian Horner reveals Red Bull 'problems' in Bahrain
Red Bull chief Christian Horner has revealed some of the problems that the team faced at last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.
It was a difficult weekend for both Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda in Bahrain, a sharp contrast to when the team were celebrating a race victory at Suzuka just a week earlier.
Tsunoda improved on his debut performance by piloting his RB21 to P9, securing his first points with the main team. Neither driver was particularly fast, however, with new team-mate Verstappen just three places in front of him.
Throughout the race, the Dutchman complained of having zero grip around the Bahrain International Circuit, describing the result as positive following the chequered flag on account of the numerous issues faced by Red Bull at the fourth round of the campaign.
What went wrong for Red Bull in Bahrain?
The long list of issues in Bahrain began straight off the line with Verstappen getting off to a poor start and suffering from high tire temperatures throughout the 57-lap race.
Both Verstappen and Tsunoda then also endured painfully slow pit stops, something team principal Horner addressed after the race.
Reports then spread fast over an alleged 'crisis meeting' held at Red Bull following the Bahrain Grand Prix, although Horner remained calm when speaking to the media post-race, attempting to reduce the hysteria around the poor outing.
"We had two problems this weekend. A brake problem and a balance problem. We also had a problem with a wire in the pit lane," he explained.
“I think the problems can be hidden with set-ups, which we did last weekend in Suzuka. But this race clearly showed some weaknesses that we have, and we need to improve them.
"We know where the problems are, but it’s bringing the solutions that takes a bit longer," Horner concluded.
This positive outlook does not appear to be something shared by star driver Verstappen, with the 27-year-old taking to his own post-race chats to say: "Basically everything went wrong."
