McLaren F1 chief hints at stunning driver comeback if Norris or Piastri exit

McLaren Formula 1 chief Zak Brown has suggested he would make a move for Carlos Sainz if anything was to change with regards to the team's current driver lineup.

McLaren won their first constructors' championship since 1998 last season, spearheaded by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, with the pair currently the top two in the 2025 drivers' championship, too.

And, whilst Brown has no intention of splitting up his star pair any time soon, when asked by Spanish media at the Laureus World Sports Awards earlier this week if he would ever consider re-signing former driver Carlos Sainz, his response seemingly left the door ajar for a shock return.

“If we had a spot available, we would obviously reconsider Carlos Sainz,” said Brown, as reported by Formule1.nl. “But at the moment we have Lando and Oscar in the team for a couple of years.

"However, if the situation changes and Sainz becomes available, I have his number in my contacts."

Sainz still held in high regard

Sainz drove alongside Norris at McLaren for two seasons between 2019-2020, before making the move to Ferrari, where he teamed up with Charles Leclerc.

He is now racing for Williams, having been replaced at the Italian giants by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton during the off-season.

The 30-year-old has endured a frustrating start to the year, but did produce his best performance of the campaign at last weekend's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, finishing eighth and picking up four much-needed points.

Piastri currently leads Norris in the drivers' championship following his victory in Jeddah, with defending champion Max Verstappen in close pursuit.

