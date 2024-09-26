Rossi officially CONFIRMS where he will be driving in 2025

Arrow McLaren star Alexander Rossi has officially confirmed which IndyCar team he will be driving for in 2025.

Rossi has been a part of the Arrow McLaren team for the past two seasons now, joining the papaya-colored outfit following his exit from Andretti Autosport at the end of 2022.

READ MORE: Axed IndyCar star admits major financial difficulties

In that time, the American has enjoyed some success in the #7 Chevrolet, registering nine finishes inside the top five. Crucially, however, a race victory has eluded him.

In that same period, team-mate Pato O'Ward has won three IndyCar races, as well as registering 15 top-five finishes.

In July, in a somewhat surprising development, McLaren and Rossi announced that they would be mutually parting ways at the end of the 2024 season. Rossi explained at the time that there was no major reason for the split, simply that he and McLaren 'just couldn’t find something that works for everyone'.

Danish driver Christian Lundgaard is set to take his place alongside O'Ward and Nolan Siegel in 2025.

READ MORE: F1 driver OPEN to IndyCar move with future in doubt

McLaren have replaced Alexander Rossi for 2025

Alexander Rossi joins Ed Carpenter Racing

Now, with fans eagerly awaiting news on where the 33-year-old will drive next year, Rossi has provided some official news.

It has been confirmed that Rossi will be joining Ed Carpenter Racing for 2025, piloting the #20 Chevrolet.

In 2024, the #20 Chevrolet has been split between Christian Rasmussen and Ed Carpenter himself, but for 2025, Rasmussen is set to race the #21 car full-time, replacing the outgoing Rinus VeeKay.

“I’m honored that Ed [Carpenter] and the entire ECR ownership group recognize the value I can bring to the team,” explained Rossi after the news broke.

“Their commitment to excellence, along with the power of Chevrolet and the ambitious plans they have for the future made this opportunity impossible to pass up.

"I’m eager to get started and contribute to the team’s continued success.”

Ed Carpenter has snapped up Rossi for 2025

Meanwhile, Carpenter expressed delight at his 2025 driver pairing.

“It is an exciting day to not only welcome Alex to the team, but to extend our relationship with Christian,” he explained.

“We are very excited about our lineup, and other partnership announcements that will be forthcoming.

"As excited as I am about these additions, I also want to thank Rinus [VeeKay] for his five years with the team. It is always hard to say goodbye to a teammate and a friend, but I am confident that Rinus’ career will continue to blossom.

"As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, I am fully focused on getting ECR back to new heights, winning races and contending for championships.” READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect

Related