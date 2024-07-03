McLaren to make ANOTHER IndyCar driver change for 2025
McLaren to make ANOTHER IndyCar driver change for 2025
Arrow McLaren have confirmed the signing of a well sought-after pending IndyCar free agent ahead of the 2025 season.
Christian Lundgaard was well regarded for his time at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, who were eager to keep him for the future.
However, the Dane has impressed enough to secure a drive with Arrow McLaren and adds to the long list of drivers that have driven for the team recently.
He will replace American driver Alexander Rossi, as the team now have the youngest trio of drivers heading into the next IndyCar season.
Why is Christian Lundgaard joining Arrow McLaren?
Rossi currently sits in seventh position in the drivers’ standings – four places ahead of Lundgaard but is yet to feature on the podium so far this season.
He was unable to agree terms with Arrow McLaren and will now chase a drive elsewhere for 2025 and beyond.
“I’m excited to have my plans set for 2025 and beyond, and I’m thrilled it’s with Arrow McLaren," said Lundgaard. "I have a lot of respect for Zak [Brown], Gavin [Ward], Tony [Kanaan] and the team, and I think Pato [O'Ward], Nolan [Siegel] and I will work well together.
"I’m focused 100% on finishing this season strong with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.
“We have a lot of the season left, but this is a huge weight off my shoulders that will hopefully let me compete at my best the next nine races.”
Rahal Letterman Lanigan – who will be disappointed to see the talented Lundgaard slip through their hands, wished the Dane well in his future endeavours.
"Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is looking forward to closing out our working relationship with Christian Lundgaard as successfully as possible and thank him for his past efforts on behalf of the team.
“We are proud to have brought him into the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and wish him well in the future."
