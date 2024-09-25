Ricciardo performance revelation made by Horner as RB future under 'review'

Christian Horner has confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 future will be reviewed after the Singapore Grand Prix, suggesting that the Aussie's performance has not been to his detriment this season.

The future of the RB star has been widely discussed in 2024, with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda often getting the better of him out on track.

Tsunoda has scored 22 points so far this campaign, for example, whilst Ricciardo has registered just 12.

Heading into the Singapore GP weekend, talk in the paddock suggested that it would be Ricciardo's ‘last race’ with Red Bull junior star Liam Lawson tipped to replace the 35-year-old for the remainder of the season.

The Singapore GP has been tipped to be Ricciardo's last race

Will Liam Lawson make his full-time debut in Texas?

Christian Horner on Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 future

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has addressed these rumors and has stated the team will be assessing their options after the weekend.

“Well, look, you know, these things are under constant review,” Horner said to Sky Sports F1 live on air.

“There is obviously a much bigger picture than, other than just Daniel, as we, you know, continue to look at all of our options, you know, as we, as we move forward.

“Now, there's a natural break coming, you know with effectively almost a month's gap to the next race, so it's only natural that you'll take stock and consider, you know, all of those options, uh, for the final part of the year.”

Christian Horner will consider alternative 'options' to Ricciardo

When asked by Nico Rosberg if Ricciardo’s performances in Singapore will dictate his future, Horner failed to provide a clear answer.

“I think, uh, it's, it's not to the detriment of, of Daniel, you know, we know how he's performed, we've got a lot of data, we've got a lot of knowledge where Daniel is,” Horner added.

“I think, as I said, there's a much bigger picture within the whole driver merry-go-round of what does the future look like.

“Inevitably, we'll sit down during this three-week period of off-time and consider all of those options.”

