Red Bull star handed PROMOTION ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

A Red Bull driver has secured a stunning promotion after a series of impressive performances that have seen him propelled into a new team.

Red Bull's Formula 1 drivers have been under pressure this season, with two of the wider brand's four seats on the grid seemingly up for grabs.

READ MORE: Kelly Piquet reunited with F1 champion Verstappen

Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda have confirmed their futures at Red Bull and VCARB respectively for 2025, but Daniel Ricciardo's contract is up at the end of this season, and Sergio Perez's future is still questioned despite signing a new contract.

Daniel Ricciardo's future in F1 is still in the balance

Arvid Lindblad has secured a move up to F2

Lindbald promoted

Red Bull's sister team has historically been used for promoting junior drivers through the team's ranks, as the 35-year-old Australian currently stands at odds with that longstanding approach.

Despite a lack of certainty at Red Bull over Ricciardo's future, one driver who knows their plans for next season is British starlet, Arvid Lindblad.

The Red Bull Junior Team driver will be making the step up from Formula 3 to Formula 2, driving with Campos Racing for the 2025 season.

The 17-year-old finished his maiden F3 campaign in fourth for PREMA Racing, securing four wins along the way.

"Super excited to be joining Campos Racing in FIA F2 for 2025," Lindblad said. "The team has had an amazing season so far and can’t wait to start working together...

READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses Red Bull alternatives in bid to secure F1 future

The teenager will drive for Campos Racing in 2025

"The team seems very passionate, hungry and motivated to win. They’ll give me the tools and knowledge to continue to develop as a driver as we push each other to improve.

"I want to say thank you to everyone at Red Bull, the Junior Team and Campos Racing for the opportunity. I can’t wait to get started!"

Christian Horner and Helmut Marko will no doubt be keeping a close on eye on his progress, as they look to plan for the long-term at Red Bull.

READ MORE: F1 reveal drastic changes ahead of 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Related